Three deaths are being investigated as homicides in San Francisco, all of which occurred since last Friday.

The first of these deaths occurred Friday around 9 pm on the 200 block of Turk Street in the Tenderloin. We mentioned this in Day Around the Bay yesterday, and the police have still not released any information about the victim or possible suspects, only that the death was considered suspicious and homicide investigators were on the case.

The second case is a stabbing death that occurred around 4 am Wednesday. As KRON4 reports, the victim was found suffering from stab wounds in a building on the 900 block of Geary Street.

One man was soon arrested in the case, who has now been identified as 47-year-old Demetrice Ford, who was briefly holed up in the building before being peacefully coaxed outside by police.

The third possible homicide occurred at an unknown location. As KRON4 reports, a woman transported herself to the hospital Wednesday night suffering from a gunshot wound. Police from Taraval Station were called to the hospital at 11:31 pm, and the victim ended up succumbing to her wounds.

Homicide investigators have taken over that case, and no further information has been released.

As of Sunday, the SFPD's crime dashboard shows 12 homicides in the city so far in 2024 — compared to 20 at the same time last year. It's not clear if the Friday case was included in that count, but we could leap to 15 homicides including the three above.

Crime in San Francisco is down overall in all categories compared to the same time last year, with robberies down 20%, burglaries down 19%, and assaults down 8%. Larceny theft, which includes car break-ins, is down a whopping 38% so far this year.