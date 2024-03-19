- In the ongoing trademark dispute between three-Michelin-starred SF restaurant Quince and online retailer Quince.com, the restaurant has some new evidence suggesting that Quince.com intentionally ripped off the name. Attorneys for the restaurant point out that on a podcast, Quince.com CEO Sid Gupta said, “Off the record, we were eating at a sister restaurant to a three-Michelin-star restaurant called Quince in SF, and we really love the name. And the restaurant we were eating at was not nearly as fancy, but quite good food. And so we said, ‘If it was good enough for a three-Michelin-star restaurant, then it might be good enough for us.’” [Eater SF]
- Just in time for the first day of spring, Berkeley falcons Annie and Archie now have two eggs in their nest (with a third expected Wednesday), rekindling our annual obsession with the coming baby chicks. The first egg arrived early Saturday morning, the second came at 3:30 am Monday morning, and falcon-watchers expect the next egg sometime on Wednesday. [@CalFalconCam]
- An SF robotics startup called Glacier is using robots and AI to try to sort recycling materials more quickly and effectively. The product is apparently now being used by waste-management companies in the Bay Area, Arizona, and New Jersey. [KPIX]
- The Willie McCovey statue at Oracle Park has been moved to a new location closer to the ballpark, just in time for baseball season. [Chronicle]
- The eight-year-old women’s apparel shop Audrey on Valencia Street (at 22nd Street) announced it will close on March 31, though their online store Audrey 3+1 will apparently continue operating. [Mission Local]
- VC titan Marc Andreessen is selling his $30 million Atherton home, leading to questions that he may leave the Bay Area for Malibu (or his utopian city?) [SFGate]
Image: CalFalconCam via Twitter