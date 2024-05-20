- The Central Marin Police Authority issued a shelter-in-place order Monday afternoon in San Anselmo as they searched for a burglary suspect, but then lifted it. A residential burglary occurred Monday around 1 pm, in the San Geronimo Valley area, and the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, evading capture. [KPIX]
- OpenAI is pulling one of the voice chat assistants that it has been trying out with ChatGPT which users said sounded a lot like Scarlett Johansson — who voiced the AI in 2013's Her. [Chronicle]
- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says they were able to recover a woman's stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck after another woman had chatted her up in a grocery store checkout line, diverted her attention, and stole her car keys. [Facebook]
- Restaurants in Berkeley are now having to pay the piper when it comes to keeping their outdoor dining parklets, and lot of them may not want to. [NBC Bay Area]
- The only queer bar in the Financial District, Ginger's, is getting ready to reopen in time for Pride this year — and this revived incarnation of the bar, downstairs from Rickhouse, only existed between 2017 and 2020, when the pandemic shut it down. [Chronicle]
- A UCLA women's crew team was joined in their boat by a very friendly, malnourished baby seal, and there are pics. [KTVU]
- The poll is up and you can vote for your favorite of four finalists for a group of names for the UC Berkeley falcon chicks. [Vote here / CalFalconCam on X]