- The University of California Law School in San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings) is suing the city — again. The suit claims that the city isn't doing enough to clean up drug use and homelessness around their campus, despite an agreement the two reached in 2020. And this comes right after the filing of a similar lawsuit by two Tenderloin hotels. [East Bay Times]
- Mayor London Breed pulled a power move and vetoed legislation that Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin sponsored, which sought to restrict housing density in his northeast San Francisco district. The Board passed it 8-3, so it could override the veto — but with Peskin likely going to enter the race for SF mayor, Breed’s making a rather obvious gambit for talking points in the November election. [Chronicle]
- There was yet another mechanical incident with a United Airlines plane at SFO. A Friday United flight from San Francisco to Medford, Oregon landed safely but was later found to be missing an external panel, and the company says it’s investigating. [KNTV]
- Kim Kardashian went to North Beach restaurant Cotogna when she was in SF this week for ex-husband Kanye West’s listening party at Chase Center. She claims she loved the cheesy bread. [SFGATE]
- The new locations for SF’s speed cameras have been announced, so watch out on when you’re driving from Powell Street to Stockton Street, Octavia Boulevard to Gough Street, and Van Ness Avenue to Polk Street. [KRON4]
- Elon Musk is now talking about how “woke” AIs might kill people. Normal stuff. [Xitter]
Feature image of UC Law SF (fka UC Hastings) via Google Street View.