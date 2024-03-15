Dumpling Kitchen is about to open in Noe Valley, a Swedish hot dog pop-up is popping up in the Sunset, and Che Fico's Italian deli and market is opening next week in Menlo Park.

We now know what's moving in to the former Bacco space in Noe Valley. The beloved 31-year-old neighborhood spot closed earlier this winter, and owner Sharri Dominici said it would be reopening with a new partner and a non-Italian concept. Well, that concept is dumplings, and the partner is Dumpling Kitchen. As Tablehopper reports, the space at 3913 24th Street will be open as Dumpling Kitchen Noe Valley sometime very soon. And this will be the fifth Dumpling Kitchen location, after the Castro, Outer Sunset, Foster City, and Berkeley locations.

The very predictable news came in this week that 7 Adams will be among the restaurants in this year's California Michelin Guide. Co-chefs Serena Chow Fisher and David Fisher already earned a Michelin star for their former restaurant Marlena pretty immediately after it opened, in the 2021 guide, and it would not be surprising if 7 Adams gets a star this year — but we won't know that until June.

A new Swedish hot dog pop-up called Hej Hej (pronounced "hey hey" and that is also how it translates) that's been around for six months got a writeup from Eater this week. Chef Amelia Eudailey is serving up Swedish-style hot dogs, which mean dogs topped with bay shrimp salad, housemade pickles, fried shallots, ketchup, honey mustard, and sometimes mashed potatoes. Hej Hej will be popping up Wednesdays at 3560 Taraval the next three weeks from 5 to 8 pm. And check Instagram for upcoming dates at Tala Wine and elsewhere. Also, look out for Hej Hej maybe doing a breakfast pop-up again in the future, featuring Eudailey's "Swed-ish" breakfast burrito, stuffed with scrambled eggs and Swedish meatball-seasoned sausage.

Earlier this week we learned that Bar Agricole will be the new tenant in the space next door to Osito that was formerly Liliana. And owner Thad Vogler is plotting another project as well, called Bispo on Valencia Street. Opening next year in the former Lucca Ravioli space, Bispo will be a Brazilian-inflected rum and cachaca bar, modeled on Vogler's former spot Obispo, with a food menu from Bar Agricole chef Will Napoli.

And Joyride Pizza is opening a new location on Pier 1, on the Embarcadero, this spring.

We learned Thursday that acclaimed barbecue spot Horn Barbecue is not planning to reopen in its original West Oakland location on Mandela Parkway. Chef and owner Matt Horn cited multiple instances of vandalism and theft at the location since a fire destroyed it in November, and he still seems to suspect that the fire was a case of arson after comments he made about being robbed and vandalized previously. Horn suggested that he will relocate elsewhere in Oakland, but we don't know where.

Down in Menlo Park, Il Mercato di Che Fico, the first Italian market and deli concept from the team behind SF's Che Fico, is opening next week. As the Chronicle reports, next door to the still new Che Fico Parco Menlo in the Springline development, the new market will debut on March 21 and feature Roman-style pizza, sandwiches, pre-made salads, gelato, Italian wine, dried and fresh pastas, frozen ravioli, and more. The grocery component will feature Italian pantry staples, tinned fish, and more, and was consulted on by Bi-Rite's Sam Mogannam.

Photo via Hej Hej/Instagram