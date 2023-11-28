Inconveniences and delays of up to 30 minutes loom this weekend for BART riders, as they’re shutting down train service between the Glen Park and Daly City stations and offering buses instead, but the ripple effects will affect riders at other stations too.

Last winter’s bomb cyclone storms certainly created issues for BART trains, and given that 2023 has been an insane weather year, it is not unreasonable to expect more weather-related transit chaos this coming winter. The good news is that BART is getting proactive in addressing this before the storms begin. But the bad news is, as BART informs us, that this means BART will not be running trains through Glen Park, Balboa Park, and Daly City stations this weekend (Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3). They’ll replace service on that stretch with free shuttle buses instead.

According to BART, “Riders in the area should anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes.” The agency says they’re doing this work “​​to remove potentially hazardous trees in advance of severe winter storms.”

“Riders in the area on the work weekend will have to get off their train at Glen Park or Daly City and then board a free bus to get to the next station in their direction of travel to continue their trip,” BART says in their announcement. “Some buses will run directly between Glen Park and Daly City while others will stop at Glen Park, Balboa Park, and Daly City.”

As seen above, it’s only three stations where you’d have to take a bus instead of a BART train. Sounds simple enough. But this three-station shutdown will have other ramifications across the system.

Most notably, the Green line (Berryessa-Daly City) will not be running at all this weekend, so those riders are looking at additional transfer stops. The Yellow line (Antioch-SFO) will stop and turn back at Glen Park station, while the Blue line (Dublin/Pleasanton-Daly City) will stop and turn back at 24th and Mission Street station. And your timetables for these lines will go out the window, because the buses only run every 20 minutes.

Airport travelers beware — the last BART train that normally leaves SFO at midnight will be canceled both Saturday and Sunday nights. Now your final train out of SFO will be departing at 11:48 p.m. both of those evenings.

If it’s rainy and the weather interferes with this work, BART will delay the tree removal to next weekend, December 9-10.

