One suspect has been arrested in connection with a chaotic fight outside Yuppie Cantina in San Mateo last month that left two men with stab wounds.

The arrest was made Monday, as the San Mateo Police Department announced today. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Bryan Barajas-Pantoja, and he was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday of Halloween weekend, October 28. Police arrived at the scene of Yuppie Cantina (709 South B Street) on a report of a fight, and they say they found multiple men engaged in an altercation, "utilizing belts as weapons."

Officers said that they found all those engaged in the fight to be intoxicated, which led "to a chaotic situation resulting in two males being stabbed by a suspect and several others sustaining injuries that required medical attention."

None of those injuries were deemed to be life-threatening.

The San Mateo PD's Investigations Bureau and the Crime Reduction Unit utilized surveillance footage to identify Barajas-Pantoja as the suspect with the knife.

Upon his arrest during a traffic stop on Monday, November 27, Barajas-Pantoja was found to have a knife in a sheath in the center console of his car, police said, along with a pocketknife.

Barajas-Pantoja's bail has been set at $50,000, and it's unclear whether he remains in custody.

Yuppie Cantina is a 17-year-old dive bar in downtown San Mateo, noted for its stiff drinks and its unique boardroom-style table setup, complete with boardroom-style swivel chairs. Formerly known just as Yuppie Bar, the business may have changed hands recently and had a "grand opening" party on October 28 — the night after the brawl incident took place. The bar's Instagram bills it as "San Mateo's newest Latino bar," and it appears to have been open under the new name since at least late July.

The San Mateo PD wants residents to know that "Security camera footage is extremely important when investigating crime," and, "We encourage our residents to register their home surveillance cameras with us. You can securely register your home surveillance cameras on our website at https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/2726."