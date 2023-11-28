A case of organized retail theft in Vallejo over the holiday weekend left investigators with some pretty clear photographic evidence, but they still need the public's help in identifying the assailants.

Vallejo police are on the hunt for four suspects who were seen on surveillance video stealing piles of Levi's jeans from a store on the 1100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane in Vallejo — possibly that would be the Kohl's department store in a shopping center on that block. The incident happened on Saturday, November 25, around 8 p.m.

The four males were unmasked, and all of them were seen grabbing jeans from a wall display, police say. The total haul was estimated at $12,000.

"As they exited through the store's emergency door, one of the thieves was seen smiling while the group quickly fled the property," police said, posting still images of the four suspects on Facebook.

Police now want the public's help in identifying all four suspects, "to ensure they face the consequences of their actions."

"Your cooperation in this matter is crucial," the Vallejo PD says. "Any leads you provide will significantly contribute to our ongoing efforts to maintain our community's and businesses' safety and security."

Photos via Vallejo PD

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects is asked to contact Vallejo PD Officer Stephanie Diaz at 707-564-7106, or via email at [email protected].

Photo: Eduardo Pastor