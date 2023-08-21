Don’t bother leaving for Burning Man today if you have an early-arrival pass, because Black Rock City is largely underwater, and the flooding has forced the temporary closure of the event’s front gate until 12 noon Tuesday at the earliest.

A curious footnote on the path of what we’re now calling Tropical Storm Hilary, or technically at this point, Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary. The storm has moved into Nevada, already causing trouble in Las Vegas, and it's headed directly to the Black Rock Desert where the annual Burning Man event is held. Heavy rains battered the desert this past weekend as those with early arrival passes are starting to roll in, and as SFGate reports, forced Burning Man to close its front gates.

In a 7:40 p.m. Sunday night announcement, the official Burning Man Traffic Twitter account posted, “Due to the rain forecast Sunday 8/20 into Monday 8/21, the gate will be closed until at least noon on Monday 8/21. If you were planning to travel to BRC with a Work Access Pass, delay your plans.”

UPDATE: The gate will remain closed until at least noon PT on Tuesday 8/22.



If you were planning to travel to BRC with a Work Access Pass, delay your plans.



Do not drive to Gerlach, you will be turned around.



Another update to come by 6pm PT today. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) August 21, 2023

And apparently things have only gotten worse since. Just before 10:30 Monday morning, the same account announced, “The gate will remain closed until at least noon PT on Tuesday 8/22. If you were planning to travel to BRC with a Work Access Pass, delay your plans.”

So if you have that early-arrival Work Access Pass, they definitely do not want you heading out right now! “Do not drive to Gerlach, you will be turned around,” the account says.

The event technically begins for most attendees this Sunday, August 27.

Playa seems little muddy right now. What is the chance it will be dry in a week? #BurningMan #BM2023 pic.twitter.com/8a1n7Zks7B — Andrey Chursov, Ph.D. (@achursov) August 18, 2023



This extension of the gate’s closing was probably the right call. As the Reno Gazette Journal points out, the region remains on a flood watch currently expected to last until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Who had “Burning Man Gets Rained Out” on their Armageddon Bingo? pic.twitter.com/Y4AC7Yi3FX — Aram (@AramVartian) August 21, 2023



The Gazette Journal also spoke to people who are on the ground there. "Rain has slowed down but winds are kicking up," Black Rock City census manager Andi Morency told that paper early Monday morning. "Other than this weather, it has been beautiful, cool, and just a couple quick white outs since I arrived Friday."

This is obviously not the worst suffering being wrought by Hilary. In Southern California, thousands of people lost power and a few cities lost 911 access on Sunday. The same may be coming to Nevada. And yes, in the Black Rock Desert heat, these huge flood-caused lakes can disappear in about 12 hours. But stories like this are not going to make it any easier for all the people who are still frantically trying to unload their Burning Man tickets.

