A five-year-old girl who, along with her grandfather, was fatally swept out to sea from Martin's Beach in Half Moon Bay on Saturday, has been identified.

Among multiple rescues that occurred over the holiday weekend due to sneaker waves and heavy surf on Bay Area beaches, tragedy struck in Half Moon Bay Saturday afternoon when a young girl and a man identified as her grandfather were swept out to sea by a wave.

It's unclear if the pair were already in the water at the time, but bystanders reported the incident around 2 p.m. Saturday, and a rescue effort successfully retrieved the girl but did not locate the 54-year-old man with her. SFist reported Sunday that she remained hospitalized, but later Sunday afternoon the Coast Guard announced that the girl had died.

That announcement came just as the search effort for the grandfather was being called off after 22 hours.

Now, as KPIX reports, the young girl has been identified as Naretzi Navarrete of Merced. The man with her still has not been publicly identified.

In addition to this incident in Half Moon Bay, a surfer was reported missing and in need of rescue at SF's Ocean Beach, but that surfer was soon located and was in good condition.

A dangerous surf advisory was issued Friday for all area beaches, and it was on until Sunday morning. Especially high tides were also threatening to cause minor coastal flooding the last few days as well.

Photo: Simon Shim