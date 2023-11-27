Tower of Power

Date: December 15th

Time: Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Venue: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Tower of Power, Oakland's pride, is now set to excite its hometown this December 15th with a show that embodies the essence of their legacy.

As with any storied band, Tower of Power isn’t just about the music; it's about the cultural imprint they've left on the town they call home and the world, with a blend of soul, funk, and R&B that's both timeless and fervently innovative. This Holiday & Hits Tour aims to celebrate that storied tradition of the ever-energetic group, bringing both nostalgia and contemporary vibrancy to the famed Fox Theater stage.

What began in 1968 has turned over the decades into an odyssey of relentless touring, albums that have become cornerstones of not just the "San Francisco Sound" but of music history at large. The genesis moment when Emilio Castillo and Stephen “Doc” Kupka struck a sonic alliance has cascaded into a band that has complemented artists from Aerosmith to Elton John, infusing the airwaves with a bold, brassy signature sound, and December's event calls fans to relive each rich note, according to Another Planet Entertainment.

Their upcoming show is expected not only to be a retrospective highlighting their origin but also a testament to their growth and endurance as a soulful titan. For many, this performance will not only be a spirited journey down memory lane but an opportunity to bask in the warmth of a band that has, for many decades, acted as both a mirror and a beacon to the Bay Area and beyond, capturing the eclectic zeitgeist of an era and blazing a path for the sounds of tomorrow.

So as we look ahead to the Fox Theater lighting up with the energy of a community converging to celebrate hometown heroes, it becomes clear: Oakland's Tower of Power is not just playing a show; they are igniting a cultural moment, a confluence of history, art, and soulful existence where every note played will be a reminder of the unstoppable power of music to unite, inspire, and entertain. With tickets already on sale, the city anticipates a full house, eager to once more be uplifted.

Tower of Power

Date: December 15th

Time: Doors: 7:00pm | Show: 8:00pm

Venue: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA