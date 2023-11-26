Bay Areans should brace for a weather trifecta Sunday and Monday, amid warnings of "astronomical high tides," an increased risk of strong surf and riptides, and low temperatures overnight.

Tidal levels are expected to be one-third to half a foot above normal, with high tide hitting Sunday morning around 10 a.m., Monday around 10:30 a.m., and Tuesday around 11 a.m. These elevated tides could lead to minor flooding in coastal areas in SF and parts of the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which issued a coastal flood advisory for Sunday morning and Monday morning. That covers low-lying areas, meaning potential flooding on roadways and underpasses, coastal trails and sidewalks, and pathways to beaches.

Plus, NWS extended a local Beach Hazard Statement throughout Sunday, warning beachgoers about the potential risk of large surf, rip currents, and sizable and unpredictable waves, commonly referred to as sneaker waves, as we previously reported. This weekend has already seen multiple rescues of swimmers, surfers, and a disabled boat. The warning covers San Francisco, coastal North Bay including Point Reyes, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Monterey Bay, and coastal Big Sur.

The uncommonly high tides and potential flooding are the aftermath of a storm over the Pacific that has mostly weakened, exacerbated by an astronomical high tide that elevates sea levels about six inches higher than normal, according to the Chronicle.

Simultaneously, after freezing temperatures over Saturday night through Sunday morning in Monterey County, the coast of Mendocino County, and parts of the inland East Bay, a frost advisory and freeze warnings remain in effect for various Bay Area regions. That includes the North Bay Valleys, where temperatures could dip to 35 degrees overnight Sunday, potentially resulting in overnight frost. South Salinas Valley and South San Benito County could see freezing temperatures Sunday night.

These cold temperatures could be hazardous for unhoused populations, the meteorology agency warned.

Feature image via Flickr/Sharon Mollerus under Creative Commons.