Amid reports of dangerous sneaker waves along the coast this weekend, at least six people found themselves in dangerous situations in and around the SF Bay, including missing swimmers, a disabled sailboat, and a surfer rescue.

At Martin’s Beach on Half Moon Bay, rescue efforts have been underway for two swimmers who were apparently swept into the sea. Bystanders first reported that the pair missing around 2 p.m. Saturday, per KNTV. Authorities have already reportedly successfully rescued a 5-year-old girl, who was hospitalized, and are still searching for a 54-year-old man. Cal Fire was involved in the rescue, and by nightfall, the Coast Guard reportedly joined and continued looking for the man via helicopter and with a rescue boat. The relation between the two isn’t known.

In another maritime incident off the Golden Gate, a disabled sailboat with three occupants required assistance on Saturday afternoon, according to KTVU. A rescue boat and California Highway Patrol helicopter reportedly responded to the sailboat's distress call after it lost auxiliary power near Mile Rock. The vessel was towed to safety due to its anchor failing to hold in strong currents. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Additionally, a surfer at Ocean Beach was successfully rescued after briefly going missing, as KTVU reported. San Francisco firefighters, the Coast Guard, and a CHP helicopter also collaborated in the search for the missing surfer, who was located around 2:30 p.m. The surfer was reportedly found to be in good condition, and recovery efforts were successful.

The identities of those involved in these incidents have not been disclosed yet.

This series of rescues occurred amidst a beach hazard advisory affecting several northern California beaches. The National Weather Service has warned of sneaker waves that can unexpectedly surge, posing dangers to beach-goers, pets, and surfers. The advisory urges people to avoid entering the water and stay away from jetties and rocks, starting Friday night and extending through Sunday morning. Additionally, a flood advisory is in place due to high tides.

RELATED: Post-Thanksgiving Weekend to Bring Chilly Temperatures, Sneaker Waves

Feature image via Unsplash/Nic Y-C.