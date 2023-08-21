- Three New York Times reporters took paid trips in Waymo's driverless taxis today, and wrote about it. They all described fairly smooth, if odd, experiences, and noted that the cars yielded for all pedestrians and emergency vehicles — though there was an odd moment with a crosswalk on a hill. [New York Times]
- The death of a 63-year-old woman on a Bayview District street last month has been ruled accidental. Initial reports suggested that the woman, who has not been identified, had been pushed to the ground. [KPIX]
- A consumer group is pushing back on PG&E's plan to hike utility rates once again in order to cover the costs of its massive undergrounding plan for power lines for fire safety. The group suggests it would be just as safe, and cheaper, to insulate the lines instead. [Bay Area News Group]
- Los Gatos “party mom” Shannon O’Connor did not show up for a scheduled court appearance Monday, and lawyers in the case are trying to determine why. If the absence was "willful," the case may proceed without her, but if this was due to illness, the court may postpone. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man killed Friday on Harrison Street in SF's Mission District has been identified as 18-year-old father-to-be Damien Gonzalez. [KPIX]
- Oakland police were dealing with a possible barricaded suspect situation near the Emeryville border, on the 700 block of 37th Avenue this afternoon. [KRON4]
- Immediate changes are being made, SF Mayor London Breed says, to the dangerous intersection at 4th and King streets in SoMa where a four-year-old girl was killed in a crosswalk last week. [KPIX]
- The House Freedom Caucus has again rolled out a list of demands they want met before they vote on a stopgap, short-term spending bill next month, creating a fresh headache for Speaker Kevin McCarthy. [Politico]
- Donald Trump has agreed to a $200,000 bail bond in the Fulton County, Georgia indictment, and he'll be turning himself in on Thursday. [CNN]
