- A 63-year-old San Francisco woman was pushed to the ground in the Bayview Monday and has since died from her injuries. The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Egbert Avenue. [KRON4]
- Two Oakland women, aged 36 and 35, are accused of firing a gun at two family members who were staying with them last month over an incident involving dog poop on their bed. The visiting relatives' dog apparently pooped, leading to a fight, and a gun was allegedly fired. [East Bay Times]
- They said they were launching Thursday, but Meta's new "Twitter killer" app Threads is already live in the App Store and Google Play store — and I guess it's already Thursday in some parts of the world. [Associated Press]
- And here's an awkward wrinkle: There's already a startup called Threads that bills itself as a Slack replacement, and it was founded in San Francisco by some former Facebook engineers. [Chronicle]
- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday in Visitacion Valley. [KRON4]
- A 15-acre brush fire on the East side of Napa was prompting evacuations Wednesday afternoon. [KTVU / KPIX]
- The Starbucks store at 744 Irving Street in SF's Inner Sunset has filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize. [KTVU]
- A 61-story tower is set to rise next to Salesforce Tower, however developer Hines still has to deal with $80 million in debt it currently has to lenders. [SF Business Times]
- The DEA relaxed its rules about online subscribing of medications during the pandemic, but now it wants to tighten them back up again. [Tribune News Service]
Photo: Andreas Strandman