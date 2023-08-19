SFPD are investigating a fatal shooting in the Mission that occurred Friday.

Officers found the victim on the 2400 block of Harrison Street, near a local high school's soccer field, around 3 p.m. Friday, according to KTVU. The school located at 2355 Folsom Street is the John O'Connell Technical High School.

Emergency responders reportedly brought the victim to a local hospital, where the victim succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released, and no other details about the circumstances of the homicide have been made available. SFPD said that they have not yet made any arrests, according to the Standard.

As KTVU reported, City Supervisor Hilary Ronen decried the the gun violence on social media: "I'm dismayed and frankly angry by this gun violence at a public park and will be working with the community and city officials to do everything in our collective power to stop this from happening again," she said.

Feature image of John O’Connell Tech soccer field via Google Street View.