A family visiting from out of town was crossing the intersection at Fourth and King streets in San Francisco Tuesday when an SUV making a turn struck a child being pushed in a stroller.

The accident happened at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, and an alert went out from the SFPD to avoid the area of Fourth and King streets. As KTVU reports, a silver SUV heading south on Fourth Street was in one of two right-turn lanes when it turned and struck the four-year-old girl.

The mother pushing the stroller was not injured, nor was anyone else in the family, but the girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was soon pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca said at a news conference that alcohol or drug impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was not arrested or detained.

The large emergency response at Fourth and King streets was happening just as hundreds of pedestrians and others getting off public transportation were arriving in the area for a Giants game.

Police continued gathering witness statements and surveillance video at the scene, as KTVU reports, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."