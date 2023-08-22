- The SFPD gave an update on missing person Yohanes Kidane, the 22-year-old newly hired Netflix employee who disappeared last week after taking a rideshare to San Francisco. Kidane was last seen in SF, his belongings were found near the Golden Gate Bridge visitors' center, and police say there is no evidence that a crime was committed against him. [KRON4]
- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass blasts Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his ongoing political stunt of sending busloads of migrants to the city, after one bus was sent through oncoming hurricane conditions, arriving Sunday night. Bass calls the stunt "evil" and "a despicable act beyond politics." [KPIX]
- A car was struck by gunfire three times in another freeway shooting on I-880 in San Leandro on Sunday. [KRON4]
- A 60-year-old man was fatally shot in East Oakland Monday, adding a fourth killing to an already violent 48 hours in the city. [East Bay Times]
- It seems like Cruise's robotaxis are pretty flummoxed by the new center bike lane on Valencia Street, or something, and several of them got stuck, or stalled, over the weekend at the intersection of Valencia and 21st trying to make the same turn. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Alameda County DA's Office is now investigating that toxic fire at the Schnitzer Steel plant in Oakland earlier this month. [KPIX]
- Lisa Hu, 31, was reported missing in Oakland eight years ago but apparently she has been found and taken off the missing persons list. [NBC Bay Area]
- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed on Maui Monday to survey the damage from the wildfires two weeks ago. [Associated Press]
- The drag character Patty From HR, created by Michael Phillis, is being retired, and she'll be doing her "exit interview" at Oasis September 1 and 2. [Chronicle]
Photo: Diane Bentley Raymond/Getty Images