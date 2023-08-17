San Francisco police have arrested the driver of an SUV that crashed into a family crossing the street near Caltrain and Oracle Park on Tuesday, killing a four-year-old girl.

The incident at Fourth and King streets appears to have been a tragic accident, in which a car making a right turn collided with a family visiting San Francisco, killing a four-year-old girl who was being pushed in a stroller.

The SFPD has not released any further details about the crash, but on Wednesday they reportedly arrested the SUV driver, who's been identified as 71-year-old Karen Cartagena.

"Due to the investigation which was led by our traffic collision investigation unit who also arrived on scene, they determined probable cause and arrested the driver for three counts for not yielding to pedestrians, one count of vehicular manslaughter," said SFPD spokesperson Officer Robert Rueca, per ABC 7.

The parents of the child were reportedly only minorly injured in the crash.

As NBC Bay Area reports, witnesses said that the father, mother, and daughter were just starting to cross the street when the collision happened.

Cartagena reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, and she was not initially placed under arrest.

This is the first pedestrian fatality to occur at this particular intersection. SFMTA investigators say that 12 other collisions have occurred at Fourth and King streets between 2019 and 2023, resulting in 19 injuries.

Per ABC 7, just watching the intersection for less than an hour, reporters witnessed multiple close calls with pedestrians, and cars that were speeding through the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."

