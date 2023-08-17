After initially blaming a Friday autonomous-car-gridlock incident in North Beach on connectivity issues linked to Outside Lands, Cruise has now changed the story. The company now says the incident was caused by one person who was intentionally disrupting one vehicle, and then other Cruise vehicles queued up behind it. [KTVU]

Residents of Paradise, California are still slowly moving back after 2018's devastating wildfire, and the town now has a wildfire alert siren system. Many in the town complained that they were not adequately warned of the oncoming Camp Fire five years ago, much like residents of Lahaina, on Maui. [KPIX]

Emeryville police are continuing to search for a person of interest in connection with a May homicide at 41st Street and San Pablo Avenue. [KRON4]

Another wildfire, the Smith River Complex fire, has grown to 1,000 acres at the California-Oregon border. [Chronicle]

Hurricane Hilary is expected to pass northward along the Baja Peninsula this weekend and to strengthen soon into a Category 4 storm. [CNN]

SF's District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston has made it official that he is running for reelection next year. [Chronicle]

Names, photos, and home addresses of some of the Georgia grand jurors who handed down indictments of Donald Trump and 18 co-conspirators on Monday are being shared online. [CNN]

Bored Ape Yacht Club investors are now suing Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and others for their role in promoting the NFTs, the prices of which have now collapsed. [CNN]

Top image: Aerial photos of Paradise, California, show a slow recovery from The Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history, on May 23, 2023, in Paradise, California. Located in the Sierra Foothills east of Chico and near Lake Oroville, The Camp Fire, caused by a downed PG&E powerline on November 8, 2018, burned through the community of Paradise, killing 85 people and destroying 18,000 structures (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)