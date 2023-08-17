FLEET FOXES & MY MORNING JACKET

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Time: 5:30 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Venue: The Greek Theater - Berkeley, CA

On August 18, 2023, at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, fans of alternative music will bear witness to a great moment as beloved bands Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket take the stage together in Berkeley for a night of unforgettable live performances.

Both groups emerged as influential forces in the indie/alternative music scene, with Fleet Foxes hailing from Seattle, WA, and My Morning Jacket coming to prominence from Louisville, KY. This highly anticipated show will bring together the unique sounds of both bands, combining Fleet Foxes' indie folk with My Morning Jacket's eclectic and expansive rock-and-roll.

Fleet Foxes, led by singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold, has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated following since their debut in 2008. Their fourth album, "Shore," released in 2020, has earned them their second Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, as well as praise from various music publications such as MOJO, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. Their music often combines intricate harmonies and poetic lyrics, resulting in an ethereal and timeless sound that resonates with fans of all generations.

Meanwhile, My Morning Jacket has constantly pushed the boundaries of American rock-and-roll. Staying true to their roots while embracing exploration and innovation, their self-titled album marks their ninth studio release and features a beautifully balanced mix of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis.

The upcoming concert marks a significant milestone for the bands, who have both experienced challenges and changes throughout their respective careers. After a nearly permanent hiatus due to feelings of burnout, My Morning Jacket members pursued different projects individually before reuniting after a series of live performances in 2019. These shows, including a memorable night at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, rekindled the magic of the band's collective chemistry and inspired them to carry on with their musical journey.

With gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7:00 p.m., dedicated fans will surely line up early to secure prime spots for this once-in-a-lifetime event. As an all-ages show, the evening promises to bring together a diverse audience of music lovers, all united in their appreciation for the groundbreaking and inspiring sounds of Fleet Foxes and My Morning Jacket.