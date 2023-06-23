The only suspect arrested so far in the Father's Day gun battle that began near Pier 39 and continued for a mile down the Embarcadero will not be charged with any crime, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says.

"The Father's Day shooting and incidents along the waterfront were shocking and must be carefully investigated to ensure that we are able to hold the perpetrators accountable," Jenkins said in a statement. "Although, I am grateful there were no serious injuries to bystanders, events like this are terrifying, traumatic and unacceptable."

Jenkins added, "I want to reassure the public that we do not believe this was a random shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public."

The DA's office has decided to discharge the case against 33-year-old Lee Haywood, the Pittsburg man arrested after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. And while Jenkins gave no rationale, it seems likely because of a self-defense claim.

Video that surfaced in the days after the Sunday evening shooting showed a shooter leaning out of the rear driver's side window of a white Infiniti sedan on Beach Street near Pier 39 and taking shots at a black Chevy Blazer, which was the car Haywood was in. Someone in Haywood's car allegedly fired back, and a rolling gun battle ensued down to Embarcadero and Howard, where the Chevy crashed.

As far as we know, the white Infiniti and its occupants have not yet been located.

Six people were injured, three of them from shattering glass that was hit by bullets, and a 10-year-old girl on a bicycle was struck by one of the speeding cars on Embarcadero.

Haywood was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, being a wanted felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm. And he reportedly had an arrest warrant out of Antioch.

"This type of investigation takes time to complete and we are working with SFPD to ensure that they gather all relevant evidence that we need to evaluate this case and make appropriate charging decisions," Jenkins said.

The investigation remains open and active, and police have asked any witnesses or anyone with video of the shootout to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

