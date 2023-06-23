The SFPD announced Friday that an arrest was made almost immediately after a deadly shooting Thursday night that occurred at Powell and Market streets, either in or near Hallidie Plaza and the BART station entrance.

The shooting — the second in the vicinity of the Powell BART station in two weeks — took place at 8:39 p.m. Arriving officers found a male victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from those wounds at a hospital.

Witnesses described a male suspect with a female companion, and as the SFPD explains in a statement, "Dispatch broadcasted the description of an unknown male suspect and an unknown female that was with him."

An officer soon spotted two people matching the descriptions getting into a cab at 8th and Mission streets. It sounds like they then "followed that cab," and "Officers observed the taxicab at 14th and Mission streets, where they conducted a traffic stop, and an adult male and a female juvenile were detained without further incident."

The 18-year-old male suspect has been identified as Daveon Crawford of Sacramento.

Police say they found a firearm "in close proximity to Crawford," and they developed probable cause to arrest him. He was later booked for murder at the county jail.

The female was released to a guardian.

This was San Francisco's 24th homicide of the year to date.

The investigation remains open, and if you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Previously: Person Fatally Shot About a Block From Powell Street BART

Photo: Google Street View