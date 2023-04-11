- The SF Board of Supervisors could not hold their regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting today, because someone apparently vandalized the cables used for the SFGovTV feed. The Chronicle confirmed that Comcast cables were indeed slashed at Geary and Hyde Streets, and the meeting is being rescheduled for Wednesday. But it’s too bad, because an Emperor Norton and Empress José Sarria were both there in full regalia ready for a hearing on renaming a street for Emperor Norton. [@AaronPeskin via Twitter]
Emperor Norton is at the Board of Supervisors meeting! Hoping he’ll make some proclamations. #TotalSF pic.twitter.com/W9SMAWFBnU— Heather Knight (@hknightsf) April 11, 2023
- It feels like being a broken record reporting that Salesforce is once again trying to sublease more office space, but this is big; as Salesforce is now trying to completely pull out of its 350 Mission Street Salesforce East building. This property is not the Salesforce Tower, but instead the Mission and Fremont building nicknamed Salesforce East that has lately been in the news for weather-battered window problems, and the nickname Salesforce East seems unlikely to stick with the building much longer. [SF Business Times]
- Former SF school board member Ann Hsu, who was appointed after the recalls but failed to win reelection, has just launched her own private school. The Bertrand D. Hsu American & Chinese Bicultural Academy is slated to open this fall in Potrero Hill, and the K-12 will reportedly charge $18,000 per student per year. [Chronicle]
- It’s shaping up to be another windy Tuesday night with gusts of 30-45 mph in coastal areas, and the SF Fire Department is on high alert in case there are any more windows damaged by the wind. [Examiner]
- There’s more Trump indictment drama, as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is now suing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over the House Judiciary Committee inquiry into Bragg’s prosecution of the case. [Associated Press]
- Former Apple vice president of communications Katie Cotton, who held that position from 1996-2014 while that company was transforming the world, has died, according to a Monday statement from her family. She was 58. [Bloomberg]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist