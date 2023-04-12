- [Update] A hearing happened this morning for accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape, to set a date for his state trial, but no date was set. DePape has pleaded not guilty to six counts including attempted murder, and he also faces separate charges in federal court; his defense requested more time to prepare, and another hearing is now set for June. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has a big, interactive piece about the growing danger of debris flows/mudslides across Northern California, and some that have already occurred. An especially high-risk area is in the burn scar of last year's Mosquito Fire in the Sierra foothills. [Chronicle]
- NPR has officially quit Twitter in protest of being labeled "state affiliated media" by Elon Musk. [NPR]
- The SF Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development is blaming PG&E for $40 million in delay-related cost overruns at affordable housing projects in the city. [Chronicle]
- An overnight fire, possibly tied to encampments in the area, forced the closure of I-80 on-ramps in both directions at University Avenue in Berkeley. [East Bay Times]
- A 4.4M earthquake rumbled through the Geysers in Lake County last night at 10:39 p.m., followed by dozens of small aftershocks. [KPIX]
- There was a flaring event at an oil refinery in Rodeo on Tuesday that could be seen for many miles. [ABC 7]
- In case you care: Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation next month, but Meghan won't. [Associated Press]
Photo: Marco Samaniego