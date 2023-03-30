- Donald Trump, in addition to being the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, has now become the only president ever brought up on criminal charges. The New York grand jury indictment has reportedly come down, and will be formally announced in the coming days, and Trump has put out a predictably defiant, Erratically Capitalized statement about this latest Witch Hunt. [CNN / New York Times]
- The Antioch Police Department is now embroiled in a scandal that has ensnared 16 officers, including eight who are facing possible criminal charges from a grand jury. Eight other officers are on leave for apparently exchanging racist and homophobic text messages — sound familiar? [East Bay Times]
- The FBI is now offering a $40,000 reward for information about a San Mateo woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Mexico back in November while walking her dog. [NBC Bay Area]
- Twitter Blue-Check D-Day is Saturday, April 1, and news publications are generally declining to pay up to keep their check-marks. [BuzzFeed]
- A Recology's concrete and asphalt recycling plant, dubbed its Sustainable Crushing facility, has been ordered to be permanently shut down over air quality concerns. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 62-year-old man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting on Potrero Hill, around 9:40 p.m., on the 800 block of Missouri Street. [KPIX]
- Five energy companies have won bids to construct a field of wind turbines over about 580 square miles of ocean off the coast of Humboldt County, in an ongoing state effort to convert to clean energy. [NBC Bay Area]
- Stevie Nicks, who was supposed to perform in SF last week but someone in her band got COVID, has rescheduled her SF and Sacramento concert dates for December. [Bay Area News Group]
- And you'll be thankful to learn that Gwyneth Paltrow has won her civil case against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who a jury believed ran into Paltrow on a Utah ski slope in 2016 and not the other way around. [CNN]
Photo: Michael Vadon/Wikimedia