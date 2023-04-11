A U-Haul truck appears to have been the culprit in a crash Tuesday that killed a pedestrian in the Tenderloin, and led to some streets being temporarily blocked.

An alert went out on the city's emergency system just before 12:30 p.m., telling drivers to avoid the area of Geary and Jones streets, due to a vehicle collision.

As KRON4 reports, the collision took the life of one pedestrian, who may have been trying to cross Geary in a crosswalk.

SFPD officers said they arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a person struck at 12:13 p.m. At the scene, they found a man fatally injured in the street. He later died at an area hospital.

Video shared on the Citizen app showed the crash scene, showing a U-Haul truck in the crosswalk, having crashed diagonally into a parked FedEx truck by the curb.

Person Critically Injured After Being Hit by Truck @CitizenApp Jones St & Geary St 12:16:25 PM PDT



Subsequently, at 2:30 p.m., there was a report of an ambulance — possibly an SF Fire Department EMS vehicle — involved in a crash at Fulton Street and Arguello Boulevard.

Top image via Citizen app