Last Updated March 15, 2023

Oakland is a mecca for cannabis culture, with a rich history and a thriving present. From the Oakland Cannabis Trail to Oaksterdam University, the city has long been a beacon of progressiveness and activism in the marijuana industry. In 2016, California legalized the recreational use of cannabis, and state lawmakers intended to build racial and social equity into the marketplace. Oakland granted 282 cannabis retail licenses to equity applicants, which helped to shape the cannabis scene in the city. Now, Oakland is home to a wide variety of cannabis delivery companies, and it's even been referred to as the "Silicon Valley for Weed." In this article, we'll be exploring the best of the best. So buckle up and join us on a journey to discover Oakland's finest cannabis delivery companies! Why is this list free to read?

Caliva

Best Featured Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★★ Website Call Caliva takes cannabis seriously, but with an open mind and heart. They've taken great care to create amazing products, and this starts with maintaining respect for plants, products, and customers alike. They're a vertically-integrated company with a seed-to-sale supply chain, and 75% of their workforce is from local municipalities. Additionally, they support criminal justice reform, social equity, civic engagement, and hiring/mentorship. They have the support of notable investors, advisors, and partners like Jay Z, Carlos Santana, and others, making Caliva a unique and exciting cannabis company.

Mountain Remedy

Top Featured Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call Mountain Remedy delivers an unbeatable cannabis experience with high quality products and top-notch service. From express delivery in 90 minutes or less, to scheduling your delivery in two hour time blocks up to 48 hours in advance, the team at Mountain Remedy has you covered. With over 400 products available, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates, you're sure to find the perfect product for your needs. And with their 8% CannaCash back on every order, no delivery fees with $35 minimum subtotal (after discounts), and accepting out-of-state customers with valid government-issued photo ID, Mountain Remedy has everything you need to enjoy your cannabis experience - fast, friendly service and excellent product selection from the East Bay Area!

Dube Delivery

Leading Featured East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Experience cannabis delivery like no other with Dube Delivery, the premier cannabis delivery service in the East Bay Area. From Oakland to Walnut Creek, Dube Delivery offers the widest selection of medical and adult-use cannabis products, with no delivery fee, and accepts cash and debit/credit cards for payment; plus, with the Dube Delivery app, you can order ahead and track your delivery in real time. Dube Delivery also offers daily deals and specials, and their average delivery time is 30-90 minutes, so you can get your cannabis within the hour! And, if you're 18+ with a valid California Medical Cannabis Card, or 21+ for recreational cannabis, you can say yes to the good times and get your cannabis delivered right to your door. With Dube Delivery, you can always rest assured knowing you have a returns/exchanges policy for defective products. Get your cannabis delivered today with Dube Delivery!

Marijuana Delivery Services Throughout The Bay

Ohana Cannabis

#1 of 21 Top-Notch Oakland Cannabis Delivery Websites

★★★★★ Website Call Ohana Cannabis is the premier cannabis delivery service in Oakland and the East Bay Area, offering an unparalleled selection of therapeutic and recreational products as well as unmatched customer service and consultation. Experienced team members boast over 25 years of successful technology, finance, retail, and project management expertise, and are bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish. With a statewide footprint across California, vertical operations in Sacramento, Bay Area, and Southern California, they offer FREE delivery within 20 miles of the storefront and WEEKLY PROMOS for customers. In addition, they have an accomplished trial attorney and successful lobbyist on their corporate counsel team to ensure the highest level of legal compliance.

Lofi

#2 of 21 Best Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call The East Bay Area has a lot to offer, but one thing it didn't have until recently was a reliable, quality cannabis delivery service. Enter Lofi, the cannabis delivery company that’s changing the game. Get the fastest delivery of top-notch cannabis products to Oakland and the East Bay Area, with tailored customer service and same-day delivery. Not only do they provide the best products, but they also are involved in community outreach programs and compassion programs, offering a Cannabis Learning Corner and blog full of educational pieces. Plus, they carry products from tested and reputable cannabis brands, accept cash and debit card with chip reader as payment methods, and make deliveries quick and with no hidden fees - all while offering information to those curious about cannabis without judgment.

Root'd In The 510

#3 of 21 Top East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Root'd Dispensary is the ultimate cannabis experience for Oakland, the East Bay and beyond. Founded by a team of passionate cannabis pioneers, Oakland's first cannabis entertainment dispensary offers a wide selection of quality cannabis and cannabis products sourced exclusively from local, Northern California craft cannabis cultivators. Awarded a license through Oakland's Cannabis License Equity Program, Root'd Dispensary provides free delivery in the Oakland and East Bay Area, hosts events, activities and good times, features its own line of Root’d flower and pre-rolls, has knowledgeable cannabis consultants, offers easy parking and serves both medical and adult use cannabis products. Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or just getting started, Root'd Dispensary promises to provide a fun, knowledgeable and friendly experience.

NUG Oakland

#4 of 21 Leading Oakland Cannabis Delivery Websites

★★★★★ Website Call NUG Oakland is California's first Asian-owned equity dispensary, offering award-winning products and a wide selection of cannabis products, free delivery to Oakland and the East Bay Area, and a fully automated greenhouse for equity partners to launch their own cultivation operation. With patented cutting-edge technology, award-winning branded products, an unparalleled retail store experience, perfected strain genetics and state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, NUG Oakland is a state-licensed, vertically-integrated cannabis company providing a friendly and knowledgeable staff, with price transparency and good prices, in a modern store with a wide variety of options and a proprietary track and trace system for each product. High-quality cannabis products are manufactured in Oakland and customers can order online and pick up in store, and NUG is a proud supporter of Oakland's social equity cannabis program, providing start-up funds and rent-free facilities to social justice partners. With security measures in place for customer safety and a partnership with the local community for positive change in cannabis policy, NUG Oakland provides a safe and knowledgeable environment for patients and consumers.

Blunts And Moore

#5 of 21 Best East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call For aficionados of cannabis in Oakland and the East Bay Area, Blunts and Moore is the go-to destination for the widest selection of THC and CBD products, same-day delivery, and a family-owned and operated business that proudly serves the local community. Founded in 2018, Blunts and Moore is the first equity owned weed dispensary facility in the world, and in addition to offering an outdoor consumption lounge and online ordering, they provide customers with an in-person budtender to help find the right product for their needs, as well as a loyalty rewards program for returning customers. With a dedication to providing recreational and medical patients the best customer service and a safe and comfortable environment, Blunts and Moore is committed to making cannabis accessible to all consumers.

Farmacy Berkeley

#6 of 21 Top Oakland Cannabis Delivery Websites

★★★★★ Website Call The Farmacy Cannabis Delivery Service provides Oakland and the East Bay Area with the best natural cannabis experience possible - sourcing locally grown products, promoting safe and positive cannabis use, and delivering curated products for all types of cannabis consumers. With a commitment to natural and sustainable practices, free from harmful chemicals, and a holistic experience inspired by the pursuit of a life well-lived, The Farmacy is dedicated to customer satisfaction and personal wellness, as well as providing the highest quality cannabis products. Moving beyond stigma and stereotype, The Farmacy has become a staple in the neighborhoods of their store locations by hiring locally, collaborating with local governments and businesses, and partnering with social equity organizations.

Cannabis Buyers' Club

#7 of 21 Leading Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★★ Website Call Founded in 1996, the Cannabis Buyers' Club of Berkeley (CBCB) is still going strong in their mission to bring quality cannabis products to their customers. With exclusive products from direct relationships with farmers and top brands, CBCB offers group discounts for seniors, students, and veterans, as well as weekly deals and special products. CBCB is also dedicated to giving back to the community, with public service initiatives, local project participation, and compassionate care programs. With their delivery service that covers Oakland and the East Bay Area, CBCB is committed to fast delivery and customer satisfaction with their "Wait Less. Smile More." motto, while also specializing in empathy and care, staying on the forefront of cannabis science. Don't forget, get $10 off your first purchase!

Fresh Mint

#8 of 21 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call Fresh Mint Cannabis Delivery Service is the premier delivery experience in Oakland and the East Bay Area. With fast and convenient delivery, minimum orders of $30 and free delivery, taxes included in pricing, a variety of products including prerolls, flowers, concentrates, vapes & carts, edibles, and tinctures, a loyalty program for returning customers, express delivery option within 1-2 hours, open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 9 PM, friendly customer service with unbeatable deals and promotions, and age and location verification required for ordering, Fresh Mint Cannabis Delivery Service is sure to exceed your expectations.

Euphorium

#9 of 21 Best Oakland Cannabis Delivery Websites

★★★★★ Website Call An iconic experience awaits at Euphorium Oakland, the black-woman owned and family-operated cannabis delivery service for Oakland and the East Bay Area; offering a thoughtful selection of artisanal cannabis products from premium brands, a dedicated and knowledgeable concierge for personalized recommendations, fully-vetted and trusted vendors, sustainable and safe products, a satisfaction guarantee, 20+ years of experience in Pharmaceutical Biotech sales, a user-friendly online ordering system, fast delivery and support for local businesses. A cannabis delivery experience unlike any other.

Green Team

#10 of 21 Top Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★★ Website Call The Green Team Cannabis Delivery is the Oakland and East Bay Area’s premier cannabis delivery service. Founded in 2014, its mission is to provide customers with top-notch service and quality products. Committed to positively impacting the community through responsibility, education, and inspiration, The Green Team has been awarded “Best of Berkeley” by The Daily Californian. Delivery times vary depending on location and road conditions, and prices are out the door, with no additional taxes. ID and proof of age are required, and products are lab tested according to Bureau of Cannabis Control standards. Tips are not required but appreciated, with a delivery minimum of $40 in Oakland and Berkeley and the ability to deliver to hotels for guests from out of town.

The City Delivery

#11 of 21 Leading Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★★ Website Call Oakland and the East Bay Area are now home to a premier cannabis delivery service that provides customers with a carefully curated selection of top shelf products from trusted and reputable sources. With fast and discreet delivery to the comfort of your own home, our friendly and knowledgeable delivery drivers are available to answer any questions and make recommendations. We offer a variety of payment methods including credit cards, debit cards, Cash App, Bitcoin, and cash, as well as a variety of products including indoor flowers, flower, vapes, edibles, and concentrates. We are committed to making cannabis accessible and convenient for customers, dedicated to enhancing lives and bringing people together, and have competitive prices and great deals with free shipping on orders over a certain amount.

Green Remedy

#12 of 21 Top-Notch East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call Green Remedy Cannabis Delivery Service has been delivering top-notch cannabis products to cannabis enthusiasts in Oakland and the East Bay Area since 2012. Their goal is simple: to provide a perfect cannabis experience with a wide range of lab-tested, high-quality cannabis products for medical and recreational use. The staff is highly trained and knowledgeable and the store provides a safe, welcoming environment. Customers can take advantage of their curated range of products, great deals, discounts and savings. Plus, they offer curbside pickup and delivery right to your door, and stay up-to-date on compliance and new cannabis strains and products. It's no wonder Green Remedy Cannabis Delivery Service has become the go-to destination for cannabis connoisseurs.

Cookies Oakland

#13 of 21 Best Oakland Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries

★★★★☆ Website Call Experience the world-class cannabis and cannabis products offered by Cookies Oakland, a cannabis delivery service covering Oakland and the East Bay Area. With online ordering, exclusive genetics, knowledgeable budtenders, and customer satisfaction as their priority, Cookies Oakland is focused on producing the highest quality and most diverse cannabis on the planet, and their commitment to "Shining High Above the Rest" guarantees customers that they will receive the freshest cannabis products available.

NXTLVL Delivery

#14 of 21 Top Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call NXTLVL is a five-star cannabis delivery service offering Oakland and East Bay residents a curated menu of the best products on the market, discreet delivery direct to your door and education about all products and their producers; they accept a variety of forms of ID, offer a 15% discount to seniors, veterans and industry employees, and have a return policy for any mispacked or defective products. All in all, NXTLVL is the perfect way to get the highest quality products, delivered with the frozen ice packs to ensure product stability, from the safety and comfort of your own home, and with an exemption from sales tax for state-issued medical recommendation.

Hi-Fidelity

#15 of 21 Leading East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call If you're in Oakland or the East Bay Area, you've gotta check out Hi-Fidelity, the cannabis delivery service that offers top-notch flowers and products at the best prices. Their online ordering system is open 24/7, with same-day delivery available, plus customers can skip the line by selecting 'prepay online' at checkout. Veterans and seniors get an extra 10% discount, and you can earn 3% in Reward Dollars for every dollar spent. Get exclusive deals and discounts when you sign up for their newsletter, and enjoy the added safety of plexiglass shields at all counters and hand sanitizer provided. Don't forget to stop by their physical location next to Amoeba Music in Berkeley, and take advantage of secure Stronghold Online Prepayment for added convenience.

Oakanna

#16 of 21 Top-Notch Oakland Cannabis Delivery Websites

★★★★☆ Website Call Oakanna is a cannabis delivery company that is Oakland-owned and operated, offering a vast selection of high-quality products at fair and competitive prices, with a convenient location and large parking lot. Open every day from 8am to 10pm, online ordering is available as well as Oakanna Updates, offering the latest deals, events, news, and more; plus, exceptional customer service and fast, reliable delivery from a professional and knowledgeable staff—Oakanna is the go-to cannabis delivery company for Oakland and the East Bay Area.

Cannabis on Fire

#17 of 21 Best Marijuana Delivery Services in Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call Experience the ultimate cannabis delivery service with CANNABIS ON FIRE! Our award-winning products offer anytime/anywhere deliveries of premium cannabis, with fully licensed marijuana delivery service, and our professional drivers will get your order to you on time, courteously and in a professional manner. From our 420 T-shirt store for customers to show their support for cannabis, to our Cannabis Growing Guide to help customers grow their own, to our range of 420 designed products available in our online store, we have it all. With the SOAP strain offering 70% Sativa and 30% Indica properties, a mix of sour citrus, sweet woody pine, and spicy, sharp cheese aromas, and effects like being aroused, calming, happy, relaxing, tingly, and uplifting, it's no wonder why our strain has 16-35% THC content, negligible CBD content, and a dominant terpene Beta-caryophyllene. Come join us and experience the ultimate cannabis delivery service!

Berkeley Patients Group

#18 of 21 Top East Bay Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★☆ Website Call For 20 years, Berkeley Patients Group has been providing medical cannabis access to patients in need and has continued to advocate for safe access, lower taxes, and the right to choose the products they need. As a pioneer in the industry, BPG has fought for legalization and safe access through grassroots organizing, legal action, and writing laws at the local, state, and federal level, and has successfully lowered cannabis tax from 10% to 5%. Through their $1 Million for Good Campaign, they have celebrated their 20th anniversary by supporting 10 local non-profits, and are committed to creating a world where everyone has access to the products and information they need to make the most of what cannabis can offer them. Lead by experts, educators, listeners, and communicators, BPG has a knowledgeable staff immersed in cannabis culture and innovation, and provides personalized consultations and group education to help clients find the right cannabis products for their needs without any private label brand bias.

WHY THIS LIST IS FREE TO USE

The above list includes Marijuana Delivery Companies in Oakland that SFist believes actively provides superior services. In some cases, they are among the most successful teams in the region. In some cases, "Featured" variable, sponsorship listing fees or commissions effect the ranking position of the teams, but they are still known to have a history of providing great products or services. To learn more about SFist's classifieds listings read more here.

SFist / Best of San Francisco / Best Marijuana Delivery Companies SF / 21 Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries in Oakland