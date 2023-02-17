Complete with a sink by his side — let that sink in! — an effigy of Elon Musk appeared on a float in a Thursday night Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, showing us again that the mockery over his Twitter takeover and subsequent behavior is coming from all corners, online and off.

The Krewe of Muses — which was the first all-female Mardi Gras krewe to parade with the big (often mostly male) krewes at night during the latter days of Carnival season — is known for their elaborate and creative floats and often bitingly satirical themes. This year's theme was children's books, and each float was either a New Orleans/Mardi Gras spin on a famous children's book title, or a satirical spin relating to our troubled times.

A couple of examples: A float themed on The Little Prince was recast as The Very Little Prince, featuring a Mardi Gras king cake baby Jesus figurine as its masthead; and Waldo from Where's Waldo? stood at the mast of a float with a book-banning theme.

Photo: SFist

Photo: SFist

But then came the Elon float. This one was a spoof of the 1972 classic Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, by Judith Viorst and illustrated by Ray Cruz. It was, of course, Elon with his sink, a "Chief Twit" sign, a trash can full of money, and a frowny face, and Elon and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Days written across the side. Because, of course, there have been more than one terrible no-good day in the brief history of Musk's tenure as Chief Twit.

Photo: SFist

Photo: SFist

Note the light-up Twitter bird crowns. Photo: SFist

Back in the land of real Elon Musk and actual Twitter, Musk said earlier this week that he plans to select a new CEO to lead Twitter "toward the end of the year." This comes two months after Musk took a poll of Twitter users asking if he should step down as CEO and a large majority said "yes."

In other Mardi Gras parade news that overlaps with Bay Area news, one of the other children's book spoofs in the Muses parade was The Little Engine That Could Do Donuts — because it turns out New Orleans is dealing with a major sideshow problem lately, just like us.

Related: Report: Angry Elon Musk Alters Twitter Algorithm To Force More People To See His Tweets