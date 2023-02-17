Foster Gwin Gallery owner Collier Gwin, who held the hose in last month’s ‘spray seen ‘round the world,’ was scheduled to appear for his arraignment in San Francisco Superior Court Friday morning.

The case of the gallery owner who sprayed an homeless woman with a hose on January 9 is back in the news, mainly because his criminal misdemeanor case is making its way through the courts. After the video below was posted shortly after the incident took place, the case was all over the local news, and then made national headlines, prompting DA Brooke Jenkins to file misdemeanor battery charges against the gallery owner holding the hose, Collier Gwin. NBC Bay Area reported that Gwin’s arraignment was scheduled for today, however it appears Gwin's attorney put in a request at today's hearing that the arraignment be postponed until March 23, as SF Standard reports.

Additionally, the judge in case reportedly instructed the defense and DA's office to work out the details of a protective order by the end of today, presumably preventing Gwin from having any further contact with the homeless woman whom he claimed spent a fair amount of time around the Jackson Square area.

Arraignments typically involve pleas being entered, and we don't yet know how Gwin will plea. Bail can also be set at an arraignment, but we know that Gwin already paid $2,500 bail after his January arrest, so he’ll probably be free to go until his next court date.

The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions. Likewise, the vandalism at Foster Gwin gallery is also completely unacceptable and must stop - two wrongs do not make a right. — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) January 19, 2023



The woman who was hosed declined to file charges, but as the case turned into a media dustup, DA Brooke Jenkins filed misdemeanor battery charges. “The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.”

🚨 BREAKING: San Francisco art gallery owner arrested@BrookeJenkinsSF issued warrant. Collier Gwin will be charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness. https://t.co/kg2uAVQdtZ pic.twitter.com/z54nvMQU6R — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) January 19, 2023



While he was initially not terribly contrite, Gwin did eventually express regret in a KGO interview the day after the incident. “I totally understand what awful thing that is to do. But I also understand what an awful thing it is to leave her on the streets,” Gwin told the station. “We called the police, there must be 25 calls on record. It’s two days in a homeless shelter, it’s two days in jail, and then they drop them right back on the street.”



The arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. this morning, but we'll look for that again on March 23rd. (His full legal name is Shannon Collier Gwin.) According to NBC Bay Area, "If convicted, Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine."

Related: SF Gallery Owner Who Sprayed Homeless Woman With Hose Could Face Battery Charge; He Blames the City [SFist]

Image: @briochesf via Twitter