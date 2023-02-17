- Darron Price, the suspect in last week's Sunset District home explosion, is due back in court to be arraigned Friday. He faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of elder abuse. [KRON4]
- As suspected here and elsewhere, an early report last week via jail records that Price was charged with manufacturing PCP turns out to be false, and the result of a clerical error. Hash oil seemed the likelier business going on there, but apparently the drug code was communicated wrongly by the SFPD, or entered wrongly by the Sheriff's Department upon booking. [SF Standard]
- Also, we now learn that Price has a prior conviction from when he would have been around 23 years old: first-degree burglary, back in 1993. [ABC 7]
- Good riddance! Bird, the scooter company, says it is exiting the SF market because of onerous regulations — and Heather Knight is treating this like an important watershed moment about SF being too strict, despite the fact that other dense cities like Boston, New York, and Toronto have just banned scooters entirely. [Chronicle]
- Kenneth Raymond, a retired UC Berkeley chemistry professor, was one of the passengers onboard that United flight that suddenly descended after takeoff from Maui's airport in December, and he recalls thinking, "Is this it?" [Chronicle]
- A suspect has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of hate crimes in connection with two shootings, which occurred Wednesday and Thursday mornings, as two men left synagogues in separate incidents in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood. [Associated Press]
- NBC Bay Area found that ChatGPT likely helped a Bay Area student cheat in a course about ethics in artificial intelligence (heh). [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Emanuela Meli