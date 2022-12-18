Elon Musk posted another one of his Twitter polls on Sunday, this time asking whether he ought to step down from being acting CEO of Twitter — which is something he's probably been intending to do all along.

Less than an hour after posting the poll to Twitter, Elon's poll was showing 58% of users voting "Yes," and 42% voting "No." And 20 minutes after posting the poll, he cryptically tweeted, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." Is that a way of saying that another CEO might actually be worse?

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022 As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

These two tweets followed another in which Musk pledged that all policy changes at Twitter, "going forward," would not be undertaken before taking one of these unscientific, easily rigged polls.

This seems to have been in reference to a new policy at Twitter, announced midday Sunday, banning all outgoing links to other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and the Trump-backed Truth Social.

Or, maybe it's in response to widespread outrage over Musk's suspension of a group of journalists's accounts which he said, spuriously, were doxxing his real-time location and posting "assassination coordinates" for him and his family. That assertion seemed to be related to journalists' coverage of Musk's earlier suspension of the @ElonJet account, which posted publicly available data about the wherabouts of his private jet.

Speaking of Elon's whereabouts, he posted video from the World Cup Final in Qatar earlier on Sunday, suggesting that he was there watching in person.

Whatever the reason for his poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter, Musk indicated as soon as he took charge at the company that this was likely a temporary arrangement until he hired a permanent CEO — after all, the man already has a lot of his plate with running Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. And any announcement about him stepping back at Twitter is all but guaranteed to drive up Tesla's stock price — though it would have helped more if he'd done so before selling 22 million shares last week?

And why should we be careful what we wish for?

