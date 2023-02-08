- A new, previously confidential report has emerged saying, essentially, that Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong lied to investigators about his knowledge of the case at the center of his being removed from the job. The report, from the law firm Clarence Dyer and Cohen, suggests Armstrong was "not credible" when he claimed not to have knowledge of the car crash incident involving a sergeant that occurred in 2021. [KTVU]
- The SFPD has announced a $50K reward for information about the unsolved killing of 21-year-old Toriano Troyonne Carpente last September. Carpente was the victim in a fatal shooting on September 6 that we reported on that occurred on Larch Way, a residential street near Jefferson Square Park in the Fillmore, which dead-ends at the Buchanan Mall. [KPIX]
- UC Berkeley has just "unnamed" another building on campus, Moses Hall, named for one of the university's founding fathers, Bernard Moses. Moses was a 19th century intellectual who helped establish the school's history and political science departments, and he was a virulent white supremacist. This is now the sixth building the school has scrubbed of its namesake for similar reasons. [Chronicle]
- This is an escalation in French bulldog theft cases: A 76-year-old South Carolina man was shot and killed by multiple assailants during an arranged meeting to sell a French bulldog puppy, and the dog was stolen as well. [New York Times]
- Ugh. An 87-year-old, legally blind woman who has lived in the same apartment at Mission and 23rd since the 1970s is being evicted for chronic underpayment of rent, and it's a very sad case. [Mission Local]
- A former Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to probation and must register as a sex offender for groping an unconscious woman at a Halloween party in October 2021. [East Bay Times]
- The city of Berkeley is shutting down the last of its COVID testing sites in two weeks. [Berkeleyside]
- SF Pride has named its permanent executive director, and it is Suzanne Ford, who has served as interim director for the last year. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Derick Daily