The sex lives of flowers, animals, and insects will be intimately explored in Thursday night’s return of Sexplorations at the Exploratorium, featuring Dr. Carol Queen and a sea urchin live sex show.

SF’s offbeat science museum the Exploratorium has been doing their Thursday night adult-focused cocktail night After Dark series since the Exploratorium was still at the Palace of Fine Arts. And in hopes of getting you laid on Valentine’s Day, the Exploratorium has always made the second Thursday of February their annual After Dark: Sexplorations series since at least 2010. (Bull testicles were served that year). The popular annual science-and-sex program returns this Thursday night with After Dark: Sexplorations 2023, if you like to watch “the mating rituals of insects to the naughty bits of flowers,” and the “the varied and creative ways in which the natural world gets it on.”

This Thursday, 2/9 • #AfterDark: Sexplorations



Looking for a hot night out on the town? Slip into something comfortable and take an intimate look at sex. Learn about the creative ways in which the natural world gets it on this Thursday! 💋



Curious? https://t.co/skIy4ZIfrM — Exploratorium (@exploratorium) February 7, 2023



It’s not just animal and flower sex. The always titillating Dr. Carol Queen will be a featured speaker in the erotically charged presentation “Va Va Va Voom: Vintage Vibrators,” with powerful specimens from her Antique Vibrator Museum.

The event’s famed Live Sea Urchin Sex Show will also return (a previous year’s Live Sea Urchin Sex Show is seen above), and milkweed bugs will also do the dirty deed before your eyes in a separate show.

Other sexually attractive attractions will include Endangered Species Condoms, a Shark Anatomy Show-and-Tell, an insect sex lecture, and an in-depth exploration of flower parts with human-resembling genitals.

After Dark: Sexplorations is an 18 and over event, though that’s the case with every Thursday’s After Dark. And realize the Exploratorium’s Tactile Dome is still closed over COVID-19 restrictions.

After Dark: Sexplorations is Thursday, February 9 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Exploratorium, Pier 15 Embarcadero. $19.95, Tickets here

Image: Bruno Kelzer via Unsplash