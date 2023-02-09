- Dharmesh Patel, the Southern California man accused of trying to kill his wife and children as well as himself by driving his Tesla off a cliff near Pacifica on January 2, will make his first court appearance today. Patel, a doctor from Pasadena, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, and will enter a plea in San Mateo County court. [NBC Bay Area]
- 67-year-old Michael Scott Glazebrook of Seaside has been convicted, using DNA evidence, of a 1981 murder that took place in Carmel. Glazebrook was the prime suspect in the sexual assault and murder of 30-year-old Sonia Carmen Herok-Stone, and it took until 2020 to reopen the case and link DNA evidence to Glazebrook. [KPIX]
- The Golden State Warriors continue their middling season with a loss to the Trailblazers Wednesday night. [KPIX]
- Riders needed to be rescued last weekend from a sinking boat on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland, and the rescue (after an hour, and some wet feet) came from the Disneyland Fire Department. [Bay Area News Group]
- The IRS is telling millions of Americans in 22 states, including California, to hold off on filing their taxes until the agency can decide whether "relief" payments paid out by states are taxable income. [KPIX]
- Patrick Crusius, the 24-year-old Texas man responsible for the racially motivated mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 that killed 23 people, has pleaded guilty to federal hate-crime charges. [Associated Press]
- Burt Bacharach, the composer of pop songs like "Do You Know the Way to San Jose?" and many more, has died at the age of 94. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist