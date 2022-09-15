The victim in a shooting that occurred last week in the Western Addition has succumbed to his injuries, and the case has now been transferred to SFPD homicide detectives.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. the night of September 6, in the vicinity of Larch Way, a residential alleyway that runs between Jefferson Square Park and the Buchanan Mall in the Western Addition — near the intersection of Turk and Laguna streets.

Police responded at 11:17 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Turk and Buchanan streets, but found no victim at the scene. As Bay City News reports, they then found evidence of shots fired on Larch Way.

Satellite image via Google Maps

Shortly after the shooting was reported, a male victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim reportedly succumbed to those injures on September 8, but the SFPD is only making this public now.

Neither the victim's name nor age has yet been made public.

This was San Francisco's 36th homicide of the year to date.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. You may remain anonymous.

Photo: Google Street View