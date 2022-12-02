People are sure to have strong felines over the latest art installation on Hayes Valley’s Patricia’s Green, as “Cathenge” has its opening ceremony and ribbon cutting Friday night.

We’ve been seeing Burning Man art pieces displayed outdoors in Hayes Valley for more than ten years now, and thanks to the San Francisco Arts Commission, we’ve been able to enjoy the Burning Man Temple, the geodesic magic of HYBOCOZO, and the robot-buddha Tera Mechani just to name a few. But the newest installation will really appeal to you if you’re a cat purr-son, as Cathenge brings six, nine-foot-tall illuminated cats to Patricia’s Green, and has its opening and ribbon cutting tonight.

A massive "Cathenge" is being unveiled in San Francisco with glowing feline monoliths. https://t.co/ab1spihCA9 pic.twitter.com/FdV99ZDF6J — Queen Olivia Ⅲ (@QueenOliviaStR) November 26, 2022

The installation has already been there for a couple of weeks, but the Cathenge Ribbon Cutting Reception is tonight, Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. There will be performances by nutty brass band Mission Delirium and the Curious Planet Jazz Band, with the proceedings emceed by Church of the Subgenius guy Dr. Hal Robbins.

“Cathenge features six illuminated 3D-printed cat sculptures, or ‘Catholiths’, set atop a pedestal base decorated with laser cut space cat themed motifs and metallic gilding,” the SFArts Commission says in a release. “The installation also features a motion activated sound component and will be on view for one year through fall 2023. Access to Cathenge is free and open to the public during park operating hours, daily from 5 a.m. to midnight.”

Cathenge, created by David Normal, at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley. pic.twitter.com/dWnajzrGEr — Larry-bob (@larrybobsf) November 19, 2022

According to the SF Arts Commission, the sculptures “will be on view for one year through fall 2023.”

Image: SF Arts Commission