Big victories in local SF propositions for car-free JFK Drive, moving the mayoral election year, and a vacant homes tax, but the affordable housing propositions D and E are still locked in battle.

While Tuesday’s elections left control of the U.S. Congress still completely up in the air, and a couple San Francisco Board of Supervisors seats are still yet to be determined, we’ve definitely got a sense of finality on pretty much every San Francisco ballot measure, and some good, meaty, final results to chew through. But there’s one major exception, as the dueling affordable housing measures Props D and E remain too close to call, and will have people refreshing the SF Elections results page come the next update on Thursday.

Yet pretty much all the other local SF ballot measures have clear winners and losers at this point. Let’s roll the tape and see how it all shook down.

GOOD MORNING TO THE CAR-FREE JFK PROMENADE 🌞🥳 https://t.co/zRVcU6RyB7 — SF Bicycle Coalition (@sfbike) November 9, 2022

A resounding victory for car-free JFK Drive, as voters rejected Prop I by about 61%, tossing out the proposal to bring cars back to that stretch of Golden Gate Park plus the Great Highway on the weekends. The companion (actually enemy) measure Prop. J also crushed it with about 60% approval, essentially codifying April’s board of supervisors vote to keep JFK Drive car-free into law.

San Francisco chose democracy last night, passing Prop H in a landslide. Thanks to Prop H, our next Mayor will face 80% of SF voters instead of 40%. That’s good for tenants, workers & everyone struggling to survive and thrive in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/bMjt5Pd8Wa — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) November 9, 2022

And the SF mayoral races will move into presidential election years. The Prop. H measure to move the mayoral election (plus DA, City Attorney, Sheriff, etc.) to presidential election years passed with nearly 70% approval, according to the Chronicle. That means Mayor London Breed gets an extra year in office, and won’t face reelection until 2024, instead of November 7, 2023.

But as you see above, the dueling affordable housing measures Props D and E are still dueling. Both are above 50% as of this morning, as the SF Standard explains, “Either needs more than 50% to pass, and if both pass, whichever gets the most votes would go into effect.” Supervisor Connie Chan’s Prop. E looks comfortably ahead with 81,533 votes, but there are still some 14,000 uncounted votes, so the Breed-backed Prop. E could still wriggle ahead.

Prop. M would tax vacant units. Proponents say it would raise millions of dollars for affordable housing and inspire landlords to rent out thousands of vacant units. Opponents say it would hardly make a dent in the housing crisis. https://t.co/18oO3BrkCC — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 20, 2022

And the vacant homes tax Prop M looks to be in very good shape, with a 53%-47% lead as of the latest results. This proposed tax on homes kept vacant could technically be swayed by those 14,000 uncounted ballots, but those would have to break in a statistically improbable way to make up the current deficit of nearly 10,000 votes.

SF's streets are some of the dirtiest in America. Prop B takes the nonsensical step of entirely eliminating our brand new, voter mandated Department of Sanitation.



All we can expect are even filthier streets and sidewalks, and more corruption & cronyism.https://t.co/Hud0a6jr6u — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) August 30, 2022

And sorry Matt Haney, but Proposition B’s elimination of the Department of Sanitation and Streets did pass, by an overwhelming 74%-26% majority. That’s a pretty stunning turnaround, considering SF voters just voted to create the department with a 60% majority two years ago.

It's official: San Francisco voters resoundingly choose to add oversight to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, a measure that was proposed in direct response to the April investigation by @JoaquinPalomino and I, and led by @lisagartner https://t.co/IOcoAu2DRC — Trisha Thadani (@TrishaThadani) November 9, 2022

And we will indeed get a Department of Homelessness Oversight Commission, as voters approved the creation of that commission by a 64%-36% majority.

Prop N passed with 72% of the vote, paving the way for the Music Concourse parking garage to become publicly managed and more accessible to visitors! — SPUR (@SPUR_Urbanist) November 9, 2022

And again-overwhelming majorities on other lower-profile measures: The Library Preservation Fund (Prop. F) passed by a gigantic margin, Rec and Parks will get control of the Music Concourse Garage (Prop. N), the SF Employees’ Retirement System got a cost-of-living increase (Prop. A), and the 0.5% sales tax to fund transportation projects (Prop. L) looks well ahead of the two-thirds majority it needs to pass.

You can see all SF election results here.

