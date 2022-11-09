Big victories in local SF propositions for car-free JFK Drive, moving the mayoral election year, and a vacant homes tax, but the affordable housing propositions D and E are still locked in battle.

While Tuesday’s elections left control of the U.S. Congress still completely up in the air, and a couple San Francisco Board of Supervisors seats are still yet to be determined, we’ve definitely got a sense of finality on pretty much every San Francisco ballot measure, and some good, meaty, final results to chew through. But there’s one major exception, as the dueling affordable housing measures Props D and E remain too close to call, and will have people refreshing the SF Elections results page come the next update on Thursday.  

Yet pretty much all the other local SF ballot measures have clear winners and losers at this point. Let’s roll the tape and see how it all shook down.

A resounding victory for car-free JFK Drive, as voters rejected Prop I by about 61%, tossing out the proposal to bring cars back to that stretch of Golden Gate Park plus the Great Highway on the weekends. The companion (actually enemy) measure Prop. J also crushed it with about 60% approval, essentially codifying April’s board of supervisors vote to keep JFK Drive car-free into law.

And the SF mayoral races will move into presidential election years. The Prop. H measure to move the mayoral election (plus DA, City Attorney, Sheriff, etc.) to presidential election years passed with nearly 70% approval, according to the Chronicle. That means Mayor London Breed gets an extra year in office, and won’t face reelection until 2024, instead of November 7, 2023.

Image: SFGov.org

But as you see above, the dueling affordable housing measures Props D and E are still dueling. Both are above 50% as of this morning, as the SF Standard explains, “Either needs more than 50% to pass, and if both pass, whichever gets the most votes would go into effect.” Supervisor Connie Chan’s Prop. E looks comfortably ahead with 81,533 votes, but there are still some 14,000 uncounted votes, so the Breed-backed Prop. E could still wriggle ahead.  

And the vacant homes tax Prop M looks to be in very good shape, with a 53%-47% lead as of the latest results. This proposed tax on homes kept vacant could technically be swayed by those 14,000 uncounted ballots, but those would have to break in a statistically improbable way to make up the current deficit of nearly 10,000 votes.

And sorry Matt Haney, but Proposition B’s elimination of the Department of Sanitation and Streets did pass, by an overwhelming 74%-26% majority. That’s a pretty stunning turnaround, considering SF voters just voted to create the department with a 60% majority two years ago.

And we will indeed get a Department of Homelessness Oversight Commission, as voters approved the creation of that commission by a 64%-36% majority.

And again-overwhelming majorities on other lower-profile measures: The Library Preservation Fund (Prop. F) passed by a gigantic margin, Rec and Parks will get control of the Music Concourse Garage (Prop. N), the SF Employees’ Retirement System got a cost-of-living increase (Prop. A), and the 0.5% sales tax to fund transportation projects (Prop. L) looks well ahead of the two-thirds majority it needs to pass.

You can see all SF election results here.

Related: Rob Bonta Keeps AG's Job; Malia Cohen Is CA Controller [SFist]

Image: @PeopleProtected via Twitter