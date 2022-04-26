The Chronicle is reporting that a majority vote is in the bag to institute permanent car-free status to a 1.5-mile span of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, though the debate is still ongoing.

Note: The car-free JFK debate is still ongoing, and you can watch it on SFGovTV. But a Chronicle report says that the six-vote Board of Supervisors majority is in place, so that stretch of JFK Drive is poised to become permanently car-free. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Even in a year with like a million different recall elections, San Francisco’s most raging public controversy seems to be the debate over making JFK Drive car-free. (OK maybe it is a close second behind the debate over making the Great Highway car-free). But the pandemic-era banning of cars from a 1.5-mile stretch of the Golden Gate Park main drag has proven so popular that Mayor Breed brought legislation to make car-free JFK permanent.

And on Tuesday, the SF Board of Supervisors is poised to approve it. They still haven't voted yet, but the Chronicle reports that the proposal has the six supervisor votes necessary to become law. (The measure only needs a simple six-vote majority on the 11-member board.)

“Breed’s proposal already appears to have at least six votes, including the three supervisors who have co-sponsored it: Matt Haney, Rafael Mandelman and Dean Preston,” the Chron says in their scoop. “Additionally, Supervisor Myrna Melgar previously told The Chronicle she wants the road to stay car free. Supervisor Gordon Mar told The Chronicle on Monday that he planned to vote in favor of the mayor’s proposal, and Supervisor Hillary Ronen said Tuesday that she would too.”

There were two different competing plans for the JFK Drive; Breed’s entirely car-free plan, and Supervisor Connie Chan’s competing version that would allow one-way traffic between 8th Avenue and Transverse Drive, and two-way car traffic on Conservatory Drive behind the Conservatory of Flowers.

Image: SFGov TV

The more car-free plan is incredibly popular, as Rec and Parks showed slides Tuesday noting that car-free JFK Drive has north of 70% approval among San Franciscans.

They even broke down that support by neighborhood. As seen below, Lake Merced is the only neighborhood with a slim majority against car-free JFK. But the car-free majority support is a little softer in Chan and Supervisor Shamann Walton’s districts, and as such, they were the most vocal opposition.

Image: SFGovTV

Chan argued the results were demographically skewed. “Who filled out the survey?,” Chan said during Tueday's debate. “According to Rec and Parks data in October, 60.6% white. And then separately, 62.9% [had] no disabilities. These are the people who supported full closure of JFK Drive.”

She also alleged, “There are duplicates of IP addresses in the online survey,” and “About 2,000 of [votes] were duplicated from the same IP address.”

Walton also condemned the effort as a majority white-people movement. “The closure has done nothing to make Golden Gate Park more diverse,” he said Tuesday, fuming that it “says to a certain race of people here in San Francisco that if you weren’t welcome before, and you're still not welcome, and that this space is reserved for a certain classes of people, certain races, certain people with means.”

“Some people want to make this strictly about cars versus no cars,” Walton said. “But the conversation has always been much bigger than that.”

Of course, that “conversation” may be influenced by de Young Museum lobbying efforts. The SF Standard reported last month that both supervisors Walton and Ahsha Safai came out against car-free JFK, coincidentally right after de Young and Academy of Sciences lobbyists contacted them. (It should be noted that the de Young and Academy of Sciences have a dedicated underground parking lot underneath the Music Concourse that is accessible from the opposite side of the park from JFK Drive.)

Walton seemed determined to undermine that argument. “I’m not concerned about the museums,” he said during Tuesday’s debate. "I’m concerned about access to the park as a whole. This has nothing to do with museums. I care about the park, I don’t care about museums.”

As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the meeting is still in public comment session. And the highlight of that was the Church of 8 Wheels' “Godfather of Skate,” Reverend David Miles.

“I have spent 43 years in Golden Gate Park,” Miles told the board. “I ain't never seen her there, I ain’t never seen him there.” (It’s unclear whether Miles was referring to Chan and Walton, or other commenters.)



This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Image: SFCTA