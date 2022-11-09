Two closely watched city races, the District 6 supervisor race and the district attorney's race, do not yet have final results as of Wednesday morning — with SF's ranked-choice tabulations still ongoing and some ballots still left to count. Still, Mayor London Breed's appointees are faring better than appointees have in the past.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was cast by Breed in the role of moderate replacement for progressive DA Chesa Boudin, after he was recalled in June, led in first-choice voting by nearly 14% over her next closest rival, former police commissioner John Hamasaki. As KRON4 reported Tuesday night, following preliminary second- and third-round tabulations, two other candidates, Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier, were eliminated, and Jenkins held 56.3% of the vote, to Hamasaki's 43.7%.

Some ballots remain to be counted, and the next official ranked-choice tabulation will be posted to the city website on Thursday, November 10.

While not yet able to proclaim victory, Jenkins sounded victorious on Tuesday night, at an Election Night party at Harborview Restaurant at Embarcadero Center. As KQED reports, Jenkins said the attorneys in her office "can now serve the city and county of San Francisco and not be worried that their hands will be tied."

And, she added, "We can be a Democratic city, we can be a liberal city — but stand for public safety."

The District 6 supervisor race has a 16-point spread, with Matt Dorsey ahead with 55.22% of the vote, and Honey Mahogany holding 38.76%. Two other candidates in the race, Cherelle Jackson and Ms. Billie Cooper, received just a couple hundred votes apiece.

Mahogany, who previously worked as legislative aide to Matt Haney, would have been San Francisco's first transgender supervisor.

Speculation has percolated over the last several months that Breed's appointees might see a similar fate in this election to others in the past, like onetime supervisor Vallie Brown and interim DA Suzy Loftus, who lost when facing their first elections. But this time voters came out supporting Breed's picks.

In other supervisor races, D8 Supe Rafael Mandelman sailed to victory with 77% of first-choice votes, and D10 Supe Shamann Walton also had a wide, 40-point lead over rival Brian Sam Adam. D2 Supe Catherine Stefani ran unopposed.

The District 4 race was still too close to call Wednesday morning, with Joel Engardio holding a lead of 51.8% over incumbent Gordon Mar, who had 48.2% of the vote. That's a spread of just 491 votes. The Chronicle reported that as of midnight, there were still 14,000 ballots left to be counted.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images