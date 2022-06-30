- Kamala Harris is visiting the Bay Area today to raise money for the Democratic Party at wealthy people’s homes (and sigh, not to actually do something about Roe v. Wade). The locations of these private fundraiser events are of course being kept hush-hush, but the Vice President reportedly had an afternoon fundraiser in Los Gatos,and has another in San Francisco this evening. [NBC Bay Area]
- Supervisor Dean Preston's proposed Vacant Homes Tax, crafted in response to a ton of housing stock reportedly sitting empty, has more than enough signatures to qualify for the November 8 ballot. The effort needed 9,000 signatories to make the ballot, and today they submitted 13,734 of them to the Department of Elections. [Chronicle]
- Second-year Golden State Warriors forward and the pride of his native Oakland Juan Toscano-Anderson is heading to the LA Lakers via free agency. NBA free agency just started at 6 p.m. Thursday, and the Warriors are already losing one of “The Others,” as Toscano-Anderson’s agent is telling the media that he will sign with the Lakers. [NBC Sports]
- Four suspects have been arrested for three San Jose home invasion cases, including incidents where they beat elderly people with belts, and held a toddler at gunpoint. [KTVU]
- The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission has given its sign-off on the proposed Oakland A’s Howard Terminal stadium site, and A’s president Dave Kaval sounded encouraged even though he still really wants to move to Las Vegas. [KPIX]
- Google and the Internet Archive have signed on as the first paying customers for Wikipedia's enterprise service. [TechCrunch]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist