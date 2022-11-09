- It's all about the election results this morning, and you can rest assured that all the Democrats won in the California state races. Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Alex Padilla, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma, and Attorney General Rob Bonta all handily won their races to stay in their seats, and former SF Supervisor Malia Cohen is now the state's Controller. [SFGOV]
- Overall, the "red wave" predicted by Republicans has not happened, and control of the Senate will be decided by races in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada — with Democrats holding slight leads in two of the three. The Georgia race may go to a runoff if Sen. Raphael Warnock can't make up the votes to get from 49.6% to 50% of the vote, with less than 5% of ballots left to be counted. [New York Times]
- On Election Day, a Bay Area News Group reporter and a photographer took the 280-mile journey between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's SF home and aspiring speaker Kevin McCarthy's house to document the divisions in our home state. [Bay Area News Group]
- City Councilmember Loren Taylor is likely to be Oakland's next mayor, but the race has not yet been called. [KTVU / KRON4]
- Matt Mahan is leading Cindy Chavez to become the new mayor of San Jose, but the race hasn't been called yet. [KPIX]
- UFC champ Cain Velasquez is out on bail as he awaits trial in the February shooting in San Jose of a man who he believed had molested his four-year-old son. [ABC 7]
- The very expensive governor's race in Texas looks to have kept Gov. Greg Abbott in power, and Beto O'Rourke has lost again. [Associated Press]
- Over in Michigan, Trump-backed former steel executive Tudor Dixon got trounced by incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. [New York Times]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images