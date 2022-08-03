J.Wavro is a professional property management company. They work with homeowners and investors to find the perfect tenant for their property. They are strategically partnered with leading home inspection, appraisal, and relocation firms so that they can be sure every home we list meets our stringent standards of quality, comfort, and safety. J.Wavro properties are always managed to current energy-efficient standards and kept up to date with preventative maintenance. The company is also committed to property improvements that significantly impact a property's rentability but are often overlooked or forgotten about during sale events: upgrades in lighting, new or re-painted kitchen cabinets, fresh carpeting, and window treatments. They believe these upgrades help their properties stand out from their competition and boost rents by an average of 15%. He was founded by Dan Riley, who wanted to create a company that genuinely served its clients' needs. His wife and daughter were his inspiration to help people solve their biggest problems. The family has always come together to help each other through difficult times. With over 20 years of combined experience in real estate, they know that you have to have the right team to make your dreams a reality. With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry,he is committed to providing clients with excellence in customer service while being responsive to individual needs and concerns through every step of the process: from sourcing market knowledge, recommending appropriate listings, viewing homes throughout San Francisco Bay Area communities (including Silicon Valley) or negotiating on behalf of our clients during transactions by providing comprehensive legal representation.