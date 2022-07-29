- A few more details about that Market Street crash on Wednesday and the road-rage gun incident that preceded it: a 28-year-old Pittsburg man and a 30-year-old Vallejo woman were both arrested after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license, and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, among other charges. [Bay City News]
- The White House has reached a similar deal with Moderna to one already reached with Pfizer to purchase 66 million doses of an Omicron BA.5-specific vaccine booster. The new boosters are expected to made available to all adults starting in September, and therefore people under 50 are now not being encouraged to get second boosters of the older vaccines. [Associated Press / New York Times]
- Alcohol was likely a factor in a horrific head-on crash Wednesday night that killed four in Rio Vista. The crash was reportedly the fault of the driver of a Honda Accord, a 20-year-old Rancho Cordova man, who swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV full of seven people vacationing from Mexico. [KTVU / Bay City News]
- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the July 15 assault on James Spingola, the director of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center in the Fillmore District. [CBS SF]
- A 42-year-old Morgan Hill man was arrested in connection with mail thefts in Emeryville, and was allegedly found in possession of 37 pounds of mail and counterfeit post-box keys. [KTVU]
- Around 100 people rallied in Oakland on Thursday in support of 47-year-old Phoeun You getting a pardon from Gavin Newsom — in order that he won't be deported to Cambodia after receiving parole for a murder conviction three decades ago. [KPIX]
- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just tested positive for COVID for the second time in three months. [KRON4]
- The death toll in flash floods in Kentucky has risen to 15. [New York Times]
Photo: KE ATLAS