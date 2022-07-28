- Supervisor Gordon Mar has introduced another “car-free” Great Highway plan, which is hardly car-free, but basically codifies the current status quo into law. Mar’s plan would close the Great Highway to cars and weekends and holidays, which is exactly the way things are now, but establish this as law for a three-year period. It seems this would undermine November’s cars on JFK Drive ballot measure that would also apply to the Great Highway. [KRON-4]
- Laguna Honda Hospital can stop implementing that incredibly ill-advised plan to move patients out, as four deaths among relocated patients have finally caught the attention of federal regulators. Laguna Honda is certainly not out of the woods, they’re still decertified by Medicare and Medicaid pending inspections they must pass in September and December, but at least they can stop shipping patients out after a federal reprieve. [Examiner]
- Outside Lands released its full schedule and set times, and fans of SZA and Phoebe Bridgers are not going to be happy. SZA and Phoebe Bridgers are playing on different stages at the exact same time Friday night, and the same goes for Mitski and Post Malone on Sunday night. [Outside Lands]
- California Department of Water Resources officials released a new plan for a tunnel to divert water from the Sacramento River to Southern California, a scaled down version of what Gov. Jerry Brown had proposed a few years back. [KPIX]
- Sea otters — sea otters! — could be reintroduced to the San Francisco Bay, under a plan being considered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. [Chronicle]
- Noise Pop has announced a fabulous-looking outdoor cinema series at East Cut’s The Crossing, where you’re provided a chair and headphones, though the shows aren’t free ($18.75-$28.75 a ticket). [The Cut Outdoor Cinema]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist