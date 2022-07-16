- The executive director of SF's Ella Hill Hutch Community Center was attacked outside the building after he asked two individuals experiencing homelessness to move away from the center. James Spingola sustained substantial inures after the pair jumped him and hit him on the head at least once with a 2x4 piece of wood; SF police responded to a call about the attack on 1000 block of McAllister Street just after 11 a.m., though nearby residents and members of the center are calling for the City to do more to protect people from violence like the type Spingola was subjected to; a GoFundMe has been organized on behalf of Spingola and has already raised more than $40K to "allow James to recover physically, emotionally and without the stressors and worries of finances." [KTVU]
- UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong has said this "could be our second worst surge in terms of numbers of cases" regarding the spread of the BA.5. subvariant of omicron, so he suggests we "have to be careful."[ABC7]
- Bernal Heights’ St. Kevin Catholic Church is celebrating its 100th anniversary today from noon to 7 p.m. with an international food festival. [Hoodline]
- Callibard Pollinator Sanctuary at 1820 Palou Avenue is hosting a vegan food pop-up today between 2 and 7 p.m with live music and enough plant-based foods to satiate your hunger pangs. [Mission Local]
- The Washburn Fire has burned 4,822 acres and is at 37% containment as of Saturday morning. [KRON4]
- A new study in the journal Nature Communications shows that the climate crisis is expected to disproportionately affect third-world tropical communities that rely on fishing and near-ocean agriculture far, far (far) more than others in the world. [Mongabay]
- The NYC Medical Examiners Office' released a statement Friday evening that it appeared Ivana Trump died from injuries she sustained after falling down the stairs of her New York City apartment earlier this week; her death has been deemed "accidental." [New York Times]
