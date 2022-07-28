- Four people died and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Solano County Wednesday night. The crash occurred around 8:12 p.m. on Highway 12 in the Delta town of Rio Vista, and details remain slim. [KPIX / Bay Area News Group]
- Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer for Santa Clara County, addressed the spread of monkeypox in the county on Wednesday, saying, "We need to get ahead of this." A majority of cases in the county are among gay and bisexual men in their 40s, and 41% have been Latino. [ABC 7]
- The Marin County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in last weekend's fatal shooting in Marin City. They confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old Marin City resident Sel Charvet Butler Jr., who was arrested at SF General Hospital. [KPIX]
- A "major medical emergency" shut down the Berryessa BART station early this morning, but it was back open as of 6 a.m. [KRON4]
- A South San Francisco man has been identified as responsible for crashing that piece of construction equipment into the side of the Gilman Street overpass of I-80 in Berkeley last week, and damaging the structure, and the CHP is recommending a charge of misdemeanor hit-and-run. [Berkeleyside]
- Some family members of patients at Laguna Honda Hospital are speaking out opposing the ongoing transfer of patients that has been mandated by state and federal authorities. [KRON4]
- An at-risk, mentally ill woman who disappeared from her parents' home in Ukiah last month has been spotted in recent surveillance footage at a market in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. [Bay Area News Group]
- JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal, days after a deal between Spirit and Frontier fell apart. [Associated Press]
Photo: Cedric Letsch