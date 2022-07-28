A collision involving two vehicles that happened late Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Market and Front streets appeared to have been catastrophic, with one car overturned and likely injuries involved. The crash reportedly happened after the SFPD briefly chased a car suspected in a road-rage incident in the Marina.

The SFPD has not yet put out complete details of the crash investigation, and early reports suggest that there were no significant injuries, but multiple Citizen app users posted video from the scene that showed first-responders rendering emergency aid to what appeared to be two victims lying on the street.

Video from the scene shows a smaller white vehicle, identified as an Audi, that collided with a light pole at the corner of Market and Front streets, and a white pickup truck lying on its side a few feet away.

Photo via Citizen

As KRON4 reports, the SFPD confirmed that officers were involved in "brief chase" of a suspect vehicle from a road-rage incident and shooting in the Marina district. Police say that shots were fired at around 4:15 near the intersection of Lombard and Laguna streets after a suspect or suspects were involved in a non-injury collision with another car. The suspect allegedly got out of their vehicle and fired a gun before fleeing the scene.

SFPD officers then spotted the vehicle, though they have not said where, and a chase then ensued that ended in this crash on Market Street.

Police say that two occupants of the suspect vehicle were detained, and ABC 7 reports that the suspect vehicle from the earlier road-rage incident was the Audi. ABC 7 further reports that neither the driver of the pickup truck nor the two people in the Audi were seriously injured, but details are still to come.

The SF Department of Emergency Management put out an alert at 4:31 p.m. telling people to avoid the area of Market and Front Street. And multiple Muni bus lines needed to be temporarily re-routed as a result of the intersection being blocked off by police.

Below, several videos from the scene, via Citizen.

