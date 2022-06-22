When I grew up in San Francisco, we were a city of alternative artists, hippies, and stoners. While that hasn't entirely changed, SF is now also a city of technology and on-demand everything. The past few years has certainly increased the adoption rates for real-time delivery to your door. In fairness, there was actually a thriving cannabis delivery industry here in the Bay Area long before you could place an order through a website, but we can't say for sure if the contact in your flip phone listed as "Pot Dave" was paying his taxes and fully licensed.

Eaze

Best Featured Marijuana Delivery in San Francisco

Eaze is a cannabis delivery platform that was created and is maintained by marijuana nerds with proven expertise in analytics, delivery, and dank. Eaze delivers to your home in under an hour, so you can skip the line. Eaze has the highest-quality THC and CBD products for all budget and skill level. Plus, they deliver the goods — support a more equitable cannabis economy by purchasing stuff from BIPOC and Women-owned businesses.

Buzz Delivery

#1 of 11 Best SF Cannabis Delivery Services

★★★★★ Website Call Buzz Delivery, one of the most highly rated cannabis delivery services in San Francisco, fosters a unique culture where you can come as you are, with your choice of cannabis flower, concentrates, and edibles. They've established themselves as one of the best cannabis delivery services in San Francisco by offering the convenience of having high-quality cannabis items delivered to your home on demand. Furthermore, a large range of their products can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes, ensuring that they can meet the demands and tastes of anybody. There's also the option of deferring deliveries to a later date. Buzz Delivery also understands the importance of price, so they've put up a list of offers and promotions to ensure that their services are not only convenient, but also a good value for its consumers. There are no minimums and all deliveries are discreet. Buzz crew is courteous, professional, and delivers first-class service to their clients throughout the Bay Area, with the goal of creating an environment where anyone may feel comfortable coming for their CBD or THC delivery.

Proven SF

#2 of 11 Top Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Proven SF is one of the great marijuana delivery dispensaries in SF. They offer cannabis products with a focus on quality and customer service. They aim to promote health and wellness by also offering safe access to alternative medicine, education, and community outreach. Proven offers delivery on a wide range of marijuana products. They take pride in the quality of the brands in their portfolio and are passionate about sharing their knowledge. They serve various regions of the SF Bay Area with their locally-sourced flower and premium concentrates from top suppliers in California. All of their products are professionally tested for pesticides, mold, fungus, bacteria, and potency to ensure you receive a product free of contaminants. As a premier medical cannabis delivery service in the San Francisco bay area, Proven SF aims to provide access to medical marijuana throughout the Bay Area. They are sure to have what you need with their wide selection of unique flower strains. The Budtenders are all health professionals and will guide you through the process.

Fig & Thistle Apothecary

#3 of 11 Leading San Francisco Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Centrally located in San Francisco's Hayes Valley, Fig & Thistle offers some of the best cannabis products in the state. Their unique, new-age dispensary caters to cannabis lovers of types. So whether you're a novice or veteran toker, you will appreciate everything Fig & Thistle apothecary has to offer. Their wide range of products includes a constantly rotating supply of flowers, edibles, vaporizers, THC drinks, and much more. Their supply is awesome and ready for pick up in a few minutes. Go to Fig & Thistle Apothecary for all of your cannabis needs. They are the creme de la creme of all San Francisco weed delivery companies.

Mountain Remedy

#4 of 11 Top-Notch Pot Delivery San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call Discerning clients of cannabis products ranging from botanicals and pre-rolls to edibles and concentrates have a vast menu to choose from in San Francisco. Mountain Remedy Cannabis Dispensary (MRCD) offers these products, plus rewards and specials for returning clients, with the convenience of home delivery. Customers can order online with MRCD’s user-friendly site with live chat available to handle any questions. For customers who want the convenience of pot delivery San Francisco is one of the many Bay Area locations Mountain Remedy services. Clients visiting the Bay Area from other states may also use MRCD’s convenient delivery service as long as the client is over 21 years old and has a valid government-issued identification card.

Golden Gate Cannabis Company

#5 of 11 Best Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Golden Gate Cannabis Company (GGCC) is a San Francisco-based SF Cannabis Delivery Services. GGCC focuses on delivering cannabis of the highest quality to customers in an efficient, discreet, and reliable manner. They are confident that our product is the best and deliver it with the utmost care. GGCC's team works hard to get your cannabis as soon as possible; so you can enjoy it during your downtime or on a night out with friends. GGCC strives to maintain the most trusted reputation in the cannabis and delivery industries. Each employee is an expert at what they do and are constantly learning. GGCC is 100% Green Certified, meaning they use all organic growing methods, including composting and carbon filtration for indoor growing. They always use non-GMO botanical seeds to save Mother Earth, taste, consistency, and yield.

Project Cannabis

#6 of 11 Top San Francisco Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call Project Cannabis is one of the top Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries in SF. They offer a wide range of cannabis products and services to meet the needs of their patients. It is committed to providing its patients safe, quality products and services. They have various cannabis strains available for delivery, including indica, sativa, and hybrid strains. They also offer a variety of cannabis products, including edibles, tinctures, topicals, and vaporizer cartridges. All of their products are lab-tested for quality and potency. In addition, they offer free delivery on orders over $100. Project Cannabis is dedicated to providing its patients with safe, high-quality cannabis products. Patients can read reviews from other users, get directions, and even see the menu of each dispensary before making a decision. In addition, educational resources about cannabis are available such as articles on different types of strains and how to use them effectively. Whether a new patient or an experienced user, it is an excellent resource for finding the right Marijuana Delivery Dispensary in SF.

Pipeline SF

#7 of 11 Leading Pot Delivery San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call San Francisco is one of the top weed-friendly cities in California, but it can be hard to find a weed delivery service that caters to your needs. Pipeline SF delivers high-quality cannabis products and accessories to the city’s residents, so they no longer have to go out of their way because they can get their marijuana delivered right to their doorstep. San Francisco residents and tourists can rest assured that when they order from Pipeline SF, they are going through trusted professionals who are passionate about cannabis. It is one of the San Francisco Weed Delivery Companies that offer top-quality cannabis products and services, including gourmet edibles, marijuana paraphernalia, and many more. They have a discreet delivery service in San Francisco for those who are looking for a discreet way to get their legal and medical marijuana delivered. And in case the customer wants to know more about the products they are buying, they can contact the company’s representative.

City Greens Delivery

#8 of 11 Best San Francisco Weed Delivery Companies

★★★★★ Website Call City Greens Delivery provides high-quality pot delivery in San Francisco. Whether you rely on marijuana for medical reasons or recreational means, City Greens Delivery transports your product to your door in the blink of an eye. Still not convinced? Here's why trying City Greens for your pot delivery in San Francisco is a no-brainer. City Greens was created by marijuana enthusiasts who love multiple strains. Regardless of how popular or obscure your taste is, City Greens has you covered. Rather than relying on the "tried and true" strains, City Greens scours the globe for emerging products for their customers. Once a strain hits the market, you can bet City Greens has it available on their menu. For pot enthusiasts, flexible schedules is essential. Knowing this, City Greens delivers Monday through Sunday, from noon until 8pm. Whether a customer wants to relax after work or smoke before tackling the items on their to-do list, City Greens delivers. City Greens has one goal in mind: serving the needs of their customers and surpassing their expectations. From scheduled deliveries to helping newcomers find their favorite product, City Greens aims to please.

Moe Greens

#9 of 11 Top Pot Delivery San Francisco

★★★★★ Website Call In a throwback to an earlier era, Moe Greens combines a cannabis dispensary with a lounge where clients can sample a panoply of products. Customers don’t have to visit the Market Street dispensary to enjoy them, though: the licensed dispensary offers home delivery. Every product on the menu can be delivered to any neighborhood in San Francisco. Patrons are welcome to use contactless payment methods for hassle-free ordering and delivery. Among the top cannabis delivery services in San Francisco, Moe Greens is noted for delivering the client’s choice of recreational or medical cannabis products. These products range from botanicals to edibles, from vape cartridges to extracts.

Vapor Room

#10 of 11 Leading SF Cannabis Delivery Services

★★★★★ Website Call Located on 79 9th Street, San Francisco, Vapor Room is one of the leading Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries in SF devoted to serving its clients with the highest level of professionalism and compassion. The company strives to offer world-class medicine in a safe and comfortable environment. Its open floor plan and bodega style offer its customer quick access to a diverse menu. The employees are friendly and ready to guide the clients on the best cannabis products for their budget. Vapor Room provides its customers with fast, courteous, and safe delivery in and around San Francisco. The store is well-stocked, and customers can lawfully blaze up inside the dispensary.

Bloom Room

#11 of 11 Top-Notch Marijuana Delivery Dispensaries in SF

★★★★★ Website Call Bloom Room is a San Francisco-based delivery service that delivers weed at your doorstep. It offers 5g, 10g, or even 15g of the best weed in the world. It has been delivering weed to customers in the Bay Area since 2016. It offers hassle-free delivery service with a quick turnaround time. You don't have to wait hours for your order to be delivered; it delivers the best quality marijuana at an affordable price. It is the place to go for all your marijuana needs! The San Francisco weed delivery companies are always trying new methods of delivering marijuana, and Bloom Room is no exception. Get pricing information on carrying out transactions on their website. It also delivers medical marijuana, edibles, and other cannabis products. They offer discreet service with a fast delivery time to your door!

