Mark your calendar for the final weekend in June, as SF Pride says the whole Pride Weekend-long lineup is back on for an in-person celebration June 25-26, 2022.

Everyone who loves a parade is stoked that the Lunar New Year Festival and Parade is returning this Saturday in Chinatown. And technically, the return-of-parade rubicon was already crossed previously in the COVID-19 era, when the Italian Heritage Parade returned to North Beach last October. But big, big news from KGO, who has the scoop that SF Pride will be returning as an in-person event in 2022.

"We do plan on taking up as much space as possible on Market Street in San Francisco on the last weekend of June and we are so excited to see you all again," SF Pride board president Carolyn Wysinger told KGO.

The Chronicle adds a statement from an SF Pride newsletter that says “We know that our communities are concerned about the spread of the omicron variant,” and “We also know that people are mourning the passing of LGBTQ+ icons like Betty White and Andre Leon Talley, losses that hit us harder than usual after two years of nonstop loss, false starts and disappointments.”

Sure enough, a visit to SFPride.org confirms that “San Francisco LGBTQ+ Pride Returns In-Person! Saturday & Sunday June 25-26, 2022.” The site is currently taking submissions for Parade Contingents, Exhibitor Registration, Entertainment Submissions, and public vote for Community Grand Marshals.

We do notice they say Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 2022, which does not mention Friday. Presumably there will be a Civic Center exhibitor setup that begins on Saturday, per usual, and the Dyke March is likely on. But this does not acknowledge the Trans March typically held on Friday — though the Trans March has never been directly affiliated with SF Pride, and is more of its own thing.

And they did do a Trans March in 2021 (it was more of a resource fair), so lest we get nailed with another horrible COVID-19 variant, it’s fair to assume that Trans March will also happen. And there were some in-person events for SF Prodie 2021, plus a small march and rally on Polk Street. But the big boas will be back on for SF Pride 2022, or at least we hope, as SF Pride is planning with the hopes that it gets better with the pandemic.

